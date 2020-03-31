April Fool Pranks For Kids That Will Fill Their Day With Laughter

If your kids fool you the entire year, then use this April Fool day to take hilarious revenge with them. From the minute they wake up till the time they sleep, plan out the day filled with April Fool pranks for kids that will surprise them throughout the day.

Hence one can plan numerous April Fool pranks for kids which will make them stay alert. They will also speculate what is going to happen the next minute. Spend the entire day filled with giggles and laughter by trying out new April Fool pranks for kids. If you are finding it difficult to come up with a prank the we have listed down a few April Fool pranks for kids that one can try out this April Fool Day.

Switch Toothpaste

When your kids get up, the first thing they will do is brush their teeth. Give them a toothpaste with a different taste on this April Fool Day. Switch their toothpaste with chilly paste or garlic paste and bless their taste buds. Switching toothpaste is one of the best April fool pranks for kids that one must try.

Bathtime Hoax

Bathtime Hoax is one of the best April Fool pranks for kids that will blow their minds. Use a Q-tip to put a get food colouring inside the faucet of your bathroom sink. When your kids turn on the water tap, they will be shocked to see coloured water running down the tap. Now imagine if the colour of the water is red!

Salty Breakfast

Surprise them at the breakfast table by once again pulling off one of the best April Fool pranks for kids. When your kid asks for tea or milk in the morning. Add the right amount of salt and imagine your kid's face

Change Wallpaper

If your child is big enough and has their own mobile phone, iPad and computer. Then you can change their wallpaper with a funny picture wishing them April Fool's Day. Every screen they open they will be surprised by the funny picture.

Goodnight Prank

Utilise the day aptly by planting a Goodnight plank under their bedsheets. Place pappad, biscuits, cookies and more under their bed. As soon as your kids get on the bed there will be a sudden shock with a little sound.

