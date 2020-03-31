April Fool: Pranks That Can Be Played On Parents To Bring A Hearty Laughter

April Fool's Day is celebrated on the April 1 every year. The day is marked with laughter and cheer as people play pranks on each other. This culture is centuries old although the exact history of the day is somewhat a mystery.

Some historians date it back to the 16th century when France underwent a change of calendar from the Julian to Gregorian. While the Julian calendar celebrates new year's on April 1 marking the Spring equinox, the Gregorian calendar celebrates it on January 1. During this change, many people were unaware of it and did not know that the new year had already begun. Thus, they became a joke when they celebrated it April 1, making the day April Fool's Day.

However, April Fools' Day has become a day to prank each other and have a good laugh. And what is better than playing some of the best April Fool pranks on one's parents. Here are some of the best but easy April Fool pranks for parents for all those whose pranking skills have gone a bit rusty:

Switching sugar with salt

One of the best April fool pranks for parents can be to switch the sugar with salt. While this is an old and cliched prank it never fails to bring about hearty laughter. When your parents would put sugar into their coffee, they would be left wondering why it is not sweet enough?

Taking out batteries from remote controls

Another classic and best April Fool prank for parents can be to take out the batteries from the television remotes or music system remotes or even AC remotes. This would make them impossible to function while your parents will never be able to guess the real reason for it. No guarantee, however, that one would not receive a thrashing later.

Sealing off shampoos

One of the best April Fool pranks for parents can be to seal off their shampoos, conditioner or body wash bottles. This can be easily done with a plastic wrap. Unscrew the bottle cap and wrap it with the plastic wrap making sure none of the edges are poking out. Parents would never guess why their products are not coming out.

