April Fool's Day 2022: Here's How Brands Like Zomato, Emirates Airlines Pranked Customers

The first day of April, celebrated as April Fool's Day has brought the prankster out of big brands like Zomato, ixigo, Ocado and more. Owing to unique innovations and technology, new products from reputable brands do not seem as outlandish as they would have in the past. Moreover, with an ingenious marketing strategy, selling a bizarre product to the customer has become easier as companies would always find a market for them.

Taking advantage of the same, a number of popular brands upped their marketing tool and used April Fool's day to their advantage and successfully pranked their customers. Here is how brands across the world are pranking the people.

April's Fool day: Zomato, Emirates Airlines & more prank customers

1. Zomato

Online food aggregator Zomato introduced 'Prank a friend' on the occasion of April Fool's Day where they shared a link that read, ''Hey I have just placed an order for you on Zomato. You can track the order status here'' with a link attached to it. After the initial excitement dims down, the recipient of the link will be met with a message that reads, ''You've been pranked. Your friend played you!''

Wow 🤩 @zomato I loved this and did prank with many of my friends. 😉 pic.twitter.com/05qtjcDeg2 — Rohit Singh 🇮🇳 (@rohitsingss) April 1, 2022

2. Emirates Lines

After introducing flying taxis, Airbus A380s and more, this year, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines introduced 'Emireats' as their April Fool's Day prank. They also shared an advertisement for the same with the caption, ''What if you could enjoy authentic cuisine from anywhere in the world, without stepping on a plane? Now you can! Introducing Emireats.''

What if you could enjoy authentic cuisine from anywhere in the world, without stepping on a plane? Now you can!



Introducing Emireats.



Delivering soon. Maybe. pic.twitter.com/zVvrv7mobo — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 1, 2022

3. Razorpay

Payments platform Razorpay shared the good news with its customers by introducing a game-changing feature called 'buy now, pay never.' They shared the news with the caption, ''Thank your lucky 'star' and save big 'bucks' with #BuyNowPayNever by Razorpay.''. The joke was a huge hit on the internet as it became an ongoing joke among netizens.

Thank your lucky 'star' and save big 'bucks' with #BuyNowPayNever 🛍🛒 by Razorpay.



Check your eligibility now: https://t.co/sqkRyhpsTy pic.twitter.com/ALmbK91Xjx — Razorpay (@Razorpay) April 1, 2022

4. ixigo

One of India’s leading travel websites, ixigo introduced smart shoes for their elaborative April Fool's day plan. They also an advertisement to show off the features of the show that comes with two cameras and charges your phone with the help of kinetic energy that is produced due to walking. The company later tweeted that they received over 3000 pre-orders for the product.

#HappyAprilFoolsDay



Thank you for all the love for ShoesX. We’re thrilled that you joined in on all the fun.



A special ixigo discount coupon is on the way for everyone who signed up😊 pic.twitter.com/KFbT22Ouky — ixigo (@ixigo) April 1, 2022

5. DIZO

A brand in realme TechLife ecosystem, DIZO took the Mr.India game to another level by introducing a new-age watch that disappears on your wrist. Called the 'Nada Watch (1)', the company claimed that the new product will 'fade into background and feels like nothing'.

Introducing Nada Watch (1), the world's first 100% transparent smartwatch.

See the video to know more and share a screenshot of your favourite feature in the comments! #DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/ET46BOXhTY — DIZO (@DIZOTech) April 1, 2022

Image: PTI/PIXABAY