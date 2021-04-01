April Fool's Day: Mumbai Police Share Funny Post To Show How To Be 'fool-proof' Amid COVID

The Mumbai police department on Thursday shared an innovative post, marking April Fool’s Day and at the same time cautioning the general public about the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The post, aimed at those not following health and safety protocols, contained an image with a text that read, “the pandemic is over”, obviously not true as the caption said, “Thinks that fool roaming without a mask”. Mumbai police shared the post with hashtags - #WearAMask, #TakingOnCorona, “GetRealMaskUp, #AprilFoolsDay.

Since being tweeted, the post has garnered more than 100 likes and several comments from social media users, who thanked Mumbai police for performing their duties thanklessly even during the pandemic. “Nice message team. #Staysafeeveryone”, wrote one individual, while another user posted, “Thank you Mumbai police”. Mumbai police also retweeted a post by the Commissioner of Police that read, “Don't get fooled by the virus, wear a mask and be fool-proof”.

I loved this one, thanks from a fool — Nikhil Vaidya (@nikhilvaidya) April 1, 2021

thank you mumbai police — miniscule schrode (@Schrodingersacc) April 1, 2021

Mumbai police make violators do 'Murga walk'

Mumbai police department has been sharing informative and warning messages, asking people to follow social distancing and other protocols. However, people have largely ignored the calls and are continuing to keep flouting COVID-19 rules. Maharastra has recorded more than 6 lakh cases in the past month alone, compared to a little over 7 lakh cases between October and February. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in India as cases continue to rise.

Just recently, a video had gone viral on social media platforms, where Mumbai police officers were seen punishing the violators by asking them to do “murga walk” or “chicken strolls” on the walkway of the Marine Drive. The video even grabbed Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra's attention, who recalled how the punishment was common in the boarding school he attended, calling it "comical but physically taxing".

“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won’t forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

Image Credit: PTI/Twitter-@MumbaiPolice/Pixabay