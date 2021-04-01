April Fool's Day: Netizens Bombard Twitter With Rib-tickling Memes Amid COVID Pandemic

Netizens have flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes to mark the 2021 April Fools Day as they have set the foot in the year on a lighter note. Despite the pandemic, the rigorous vaccination drives across several countries have been providing relief to the vulnerable citizens and the internet contrary to last year is having some chuckles online as they shared jokes and comical liners about the pandemic and generally how the year has been.

Meanwhile, the police departments also jumped the wagon by issuing hilarious advisories related to the mask mandate and social distancing on the occasion of April Fools Day. In one such, the Mumbai police tweeted “Pandemic is over,” cracking a joke that this wasn’t achieved and “real masks” must go up, as the law enforcement authorities called those flouting the protocols as “fools”. Cops in Jaipur rolled out a Cyber security advisory saying that every day might turn to a bitter “fools day” if one ended up being a victim of phishing.

Sharing a colourful graphic, the Jaipur police asked traffic on the web to be “cyber smart” and not be a fool easily attacked by hackers and spammers. “Don’t be a victim of cyber chori”, the department wrote in a comical advisory. Several other netizens poured hilarious jokes marking the day as one retorted: “Who needs April Fools day when your whole life is a joke,” sharing a meme of laughter. Another shared footage of a comical street fight with a man chasing another with TV set boxes. Many shared hilarious stills from Bollywood flicks to spark laughter across Twitter. “Today is the best day to propose to your crush. If accepted, all set if rejected say it's an April Fools Day unless your crush is also playing April fool on you,” one other advised.

Every day is April Fools day with major consequences if you click on click on phishing links.



Don't end up being a victim to #CyberChori, stay safe and stay smart.#JaipurPolice #CyberCrime #SafeJaipur #CyberSecurity #AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/NUPD2Y1MHJ — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) April 1, 2021

Who needs april mop when ur life is already a joke pic.twitter.com/S7kgkzV7OP — Mol (@Emilimol) April 1, 2021

Me looking suspicious at every Tweet on April Fools Day like: pic.twitter.com/K7l1M7GRyn — OTâ·-NoonaArmy ðŸ’œ (@HappyArmy84) March 31, 2021

this april fool's day lets remember one of the best pranks of all time pic.twitter.com/yUJtuqkv5h — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 1, 2021

List of People who can be trusted on 1st April #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/MF77IU9L8s — ð˜¼âš¡ð™ƒ ð™ (@ashucasm) April 1, 2021

Just saw a credit alert now from my bank, hope its not #AprilFoolsDay stuff ooðŸ˜², make I withdraw first before I hear story ðŸƒðŸƒðŸƒðŸƒ pic.twitter.com/qvilM1NLAx — Primax (@Primax2U) April 1, 2021

Happy #AprilFoolsDay - got my boss’ blood pressure up this morning with a “data leek” alert ...see error log file attached pic.twitter.com/526EKBI0BG — Klaudia Bielecki (@KlaudiaBielecki) April 1, 2021

Mumbai police make do 'murga walk'

Earlier similarly, in an attempt to encourage adherence to the mask mandate and health safety protocols to stem the alarming COVID-19 infection surge, law enforcement officers in Mumbai levied the violators by asking them to do “murga walk” or “chicken strolls” on the walkway of the Marine Drive. As authorities have been issuing warnings against strict compliance for mask use and enforcing tough measures as the commercial capital registered more than 31,643 COVID-19 cases, at least 5 men were spotted flouting the rules. As onlookers shot the incident on cell phones, cops, instead of slapping penalties for the residents’ lax approach, came up with a more workable punishment that was not only side-splitting to watch but made the five men extremely uncomfortable.