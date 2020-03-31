Here Are Some April Fool's Day Pranks That You Can Do On Family & Friends

Every year, April 1 is celebrated as April Fools' Day. We can prank our family members but pranking friends can also be done. Here are some April fools' pranks which you can do on your family members. Also, some pranks are for your friends that you can do online. Take a look at April fools pranks here.

Prank phone calls

Prank phone calls are one of the best April fools pranks. There is nothing new with prank phone calls, people have done it many times as children, but now you can do it with the help of several apps available on your phones. These apps will help you hide your identity from your friends and help you make as many calls as possible. This prank can be done to your friends.

Dummy insects and lamps

This is one of the oldest tricks in the book of April fools pranks, but it always works. You can get a fake insect or also can cut and make a dummy insect with paper and scissors. You can then stick the insect on the inside of a table lamp. It will scare your family members and will work as an April fools pranks. Do it at night, so when they wake up in the morning it can freak them out.

Fake reward links

Once in your life, you might have come across the love calculator which will send the names filled in the box to the sender. This kind of pranks can be played on your friends by creating a small website. Anyone can make a website! You can use the tools available easily online to build websites and create your own prank to send to your friends. Hope you prank your friends responsibly and have a Happy April Fools' Day!

Disclaimer: The suggestions given in the article are purely for entertainment purposes. It is important to keep the safety and security of others in mind when playing pranks. All the pranks listed here are light-hearted in nature and are not meant to harass or harm people in any way.

