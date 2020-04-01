The Debate
April Fools' Day: Pune Cop Tweets 'Fool Corona By', Netizens Welcome Valuable Information

What’s Viral

The informative post on April Fools' Day demonstrated few measures to avoid getting infected with the deadly virus such as “stepping outside only if necessary".

April Fools' Day

A tweet by CP Dr Venkatesham from the Pune City Police Department on the occasion of April Fools' Day has captured the attention of the internet. Captioned as ‘#FoolCoronaBy’, the informative post demonstrated a few measures to avoid getting infected with the deadly virus. 

Venkatesham urged people to impose simple rules like “stepping outside only if necessary”, and “Washing your hands frequently” as a safety measure against the COVID-19 infection. The tweet also contained an image that urged people to stay away from “fake news” and verify any information before sharing it in the community. 

Internet users poured in reactions on the post appreciating the Police’s contribution to ensuring the safety of the citizens amid the global health crisis. A user commented, “Highly appreciate ur innovative Tweet that has a very important message explained in the simplest way to keep the family safe from the spread of Coronavirus - Hope Pune citizens understand the seriousness of situation & follow statutory requirements in letter & spirit for their safety.” 

Internet indulges in a discussion

“Just wanted to know if I'm taking my dog out for her daily Pee/poop, in my society premises only. (I live in a gated society) Is that allowed during the lockdown?” enquired another user to which the Police replied, “Yes sir, you may do so but with necessary precautions and maintaining social distance. Be safe.” The Tweet earned over 511 likes and was shared 138 times as people continue to share the valuable information forward. 

