April Fools' Day: Twitter Calls 2020 A Long And Bad Joke, Netizens Share Their Two Cents

What’s Viral

People all over the world agree that 2020 hasn't been a great year.With April Fools' Day, people took to Twitter today to give themselves a bit of comic relief

April Fools' Day: Twitter calls 2020 a long and bad joke, netizens share their two cents

The year 2020 has not been a good one for the whole world, so far. People all over the world agree that 2020 hasn't been a great year. With the Coronavirus outbreak, that has caused a state of panic and fear among people all over the globe, nations all around the world are asking people to stay at home and practice social distancing to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

The virus has already claimed more than 42,000 lives. Along with this, the virus has led to cancelling of the Tokyo Olympics, and many other events that were necessary to be held. Apart from this, it has led to the crashing of the global economies, which is going to have an impact on the whole world. With all this that is happening in the world, people said they wouldn't celebrate April Fools' Day today. The companies, which, every year, used to celebrate it, have decided not to do it this year.

'2020: A bad joke'

Google, that used to celebrate April Fool's every year, also decided to skip their traditional jokes and pranks due to the Coronavirus. However, a few people decided to take to Twitter today to give themselves a bit of comic relief by calling 2020 a bad and really long April Fools' Day joke. Twitter has the #AprilFoolsDay trending today. 

 

 

 

 

 

