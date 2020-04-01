April Fools' Day: Twitter calls 2020 a long and bad joke, netizens share their two cents

The year 2020 has not been a good one for the whole world, so far. People all over the world agree that 2020 hasn't been a great year. With the Coronavirus outbreak, that has caused a state of panic and fear among people all over the globe, nations all around the world are asking people to stay at home and practice social distancing to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

The virus has already claimed more than 42,000 lives. Along with this, the virus has led to cancelling of the Tokyo Olympics, and many other events that were necessary to be held. Apart from this, it has led to the crashing of the global economies, which is going to have an impact on the whole world. With all this that is happening in the world, people said they wouldn't celebrate April Fools' Day today. The companies, which, every year, used to celebrate it, have decided not to do it this year.

'2020: A bad joke'

Google, that used to celebrate April Fool's every year, also decided to skip their traditional jokes and pranks due to the Coronavirus. However, a few people decided to take to Twitter today to give themselves a bit of comic relief by calling 2020 a bad and really long April Fools' Day joke. Twitter has the #AprilFoolsDay trending today.

April better have something better in store for us cause so far 2020 been rough #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/3HarEVJmsA — Yoncé Hot 👑 (@TheSupporter8) April 1, 2020

Is someone going to tell us that 2020 just a really early and terribly unfunny #AprilFoolsDay joke? — Saffy Blue (@CrownOfSapphire) March 31, 2020

alright 2020, now’s the time when you come out and say this was all one big april fools’ joke... #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/IX2oz3n9eI — marebear (@MaryCamaj) April 1, 2020

No April Fools Day Jokes... I just can’t take anymore in 2020. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/PQonPaV42W — Debbie (@live2jett) April 1, 2020

April fools’ day should be cancelled in 2020, the whole year is april fools’ already #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/HR5r3L0FCI — Bayu (@breadtoasts) March 31, 2020

If no one says this year has been a joke on April 1st its going to be scary. #AprilFoolsDay — 😶😶 (@Jesus08536662) April 1, 2020

