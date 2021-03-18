Last Updated:

Archie Comic Made An Unexpected Prediction About Today's Schooling Way Back In 1997; Read

A photos shared on social media reveals a major prediction that was made in a 1997 Archie comic about how schools and colleges would work; Here's more

Archie Comic

The Archie comics is regarded as one of the most popular ones especially in the 90s and early 2000s era. The comic series gained success worldwide and was also adapted into animated series on television. The major characters of the comic series are still fresh in minds of its fans and has entertained a wide generation of audience. The comics also has official accounts on social media platforms, often posting about its popular editions. Quite recently, a photo of the 1997 Archie comic was shared on social media, which unexpectedly made a prediction about the state of schooling as seen today.

The unexpected prediction of 1997 Archie comic about schooling

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shut schools and colleges all over the world due to the health hazard caused by social gatherings. Schooling is thus taking place online on laptops and other electronic devices. A recent picture shared on social media shows that a 1997 Archie comic had unexpectedly made a prediction of this situation. The tweet reveals that the said comic was released in the month of Feb 1997, to be exact. The prediction was made in a scene that features Betty, one of the major characters of the series. 

The scene starts with Betty’s mother looking at the clock and telling her to hurry up, as she would be late for school. Betty responds by saying that she still has a total of 30 seconds for the lecture to start. Her father then talks about how the kids of the new generation are lucky to attend school from their own homes. The next scene shows Betty sitting in front of the computer with a camera attached to the front, getting ready for the lecture to begin. 

Interestingly, technology had not developed a lot during the release of this comic. Despite that, the Archie Comic managed to make an accurate description of how schooling and lectures would look like more than two decades into the future. The netizens responded by marvelling at this ‘prediction’ and talked about how accurately this comic predicted the future. Many even reminisced about their favourite editions of this comic series.

 

 

