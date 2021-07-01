Architect Leaves £1.4 Million Castle For Gardener, Calls Him The 'son He Never Had'

A gardener who cared for his employer during his final years has reportedly inherited his £1.4 million 14th century castle. Kay Seymour Walker, an architect and civil engineer after retirement moved to Embleton Tower which is in Embleton village on the Northumberland Coast. After his death, Walker has left the property for his employee who had taken care of him during his final years.

Architect leaves £1.4 million castle for his employee

Seymour, widowed and without children, in his later years relied on his gardener who Seymour frequently referred to "as the son he never had" for daily care and companionship. Seymour has left the entire property to the employee who had taken care of him in his final years. Property consultancy Galbraith Group is handling the sale of Embleton Tower, which was said to be larger than the gardener’s requirements, Sam Gibson of Galbraith group said Seymour-Walker moved to Embleton Tower after his retirement and the employee who inherited the property was "overwhelmed by bequest".

"This is a touching story of friendship and devotion going beyond the ties of family. My client was overwhelmed by this bequest, which was completely unexpected", Sam was quoted as saying in the news release. "Embleton Tower is considerably larger than his requirements, which presents a superb opportunity for a new owner to modernize and develop the property into an outstanding family home", Sam was quoted as saying in the news release.

Embleton Tower is a Grade I Listed property, dating from the 14th century, according to the news release. The original turreted stone tower was added in the 19th century and it was then converted into a house. The property, which is less than a mile away from Embleton Bay Beach, is set in 3.5 acres of land. The castle has eight bedrooms, a library and seven reception rooms. Embleton Tower is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1.4 million.

IMAGE: Galbraith_Group/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.