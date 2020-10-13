Architect Turns An Auto-rickshaw Into Portable Home With Bedroom, Bathroom & Kitchen

Netizens are gushing over a tiny auto-rickshaw house that has gone viral on various social media platforms. An auto-rickshaw has been modified by an architect to fit a bedroom, a bathroom, and a kitchen in a tiny little space of just 36 square feet, which is now winning the internet's praise. The three-wheeler structure named Solo 01 is designed by Arun Prabhu N G, founder, and architect of the Billboards Collective, and it comes with a portable/detachable housing unit that can accommodate a single individual.
Super stoked to finally reveal a project that has been in the works! SOLO 01.A stunning, utilitarian design of a Portable / Detachable housing system.Unveiling our first prototype !As Clare Booth said “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication” Land, especially in the urban areas has always been considered a valuable commodity – an idea Mark Twain captured in his simple quote, “Buy land, they aren’t making it anymore.” This along with the current economic scenario has lead to the tiny house movement catching up all over the world and downsizing is the norm. Well for some communities, even a house that size could be a boon. Though unspoken about, small scale architecture is the most relevant in India and is often scrutinized for being underutilized in terms of space. Our vision is to shine a light on how to constantly improve the way of life of people around us without space or budget as parameters. SOLO: 01 is our first step towards achieving that goal concentrating on temporary and portable housing concepts in India. It is a utilitarian design of a compact 6'x 6' space into a portable/detachable housing unit that can accommodate a solo individual like an artist, traveler, homeless people or even a small scale vendor. This is designed keeping in mind the concept of affordability and lifestyle of nomads and societal groups under the poverty line. The structure is fixed with just 6 bolts to the vehicle which can be easily unscrewed and kept at a specific site for some time or can be fixed to any other vehicle that holds the space of 6' x 6'.This detachable feature makes the structure more efficient for various circumstances like as an emergency/temporary housing solutions.We’ve maximized the total 6’x6’ to give the value that isn’t minimalist but fully utilitarian. To know more about it, checkout our profile! #thebillboardscollective #billboards #tinyarchitecture #portablehouse #autorickshawhouse #desicaravan #compactliving #slumhousing #smallscalearchitecture #india #architecture #design #sustainable #nomad #hippies #affordablefashion #vanlife #vanlifediaries #vanlifeindia #campervan #autolife #vanlifecamper #vanlifejournal #vanlifedistrict
Read: Tiny Rubik's Cube Goes On Sale In Japan For Anniversary
The six-foot by six-foot structure can be easily unscrewed and kept at a specific site for some time or can be fixed to any other vehicle that holds the space of the same size or bigger. This detachable feature makes the structure more efficient for various circumstances like as emergency/temporary housing solutions. The vehicle is designed keeping in mind the concept of affordability and lifestyle of nomads and societal groups under the poverty line. Here's what netizens have to say about the auto-rickshaw house.
Read: Billie Eilish & Finneas Re-create Tiny Desk Set-up At Home For Their Virtual NPR Concert
The affordability was the key factor in the mind of the architect, which is why Solo 01 is designed with metal scraps of busses and trucks to keep the end price as minimal as possible. The Solo 01 is a space with double functionality that includes a residence and commercial space for vendors. The house also has a foyer, and a terrace area, and also additional space for a vendor to do sales.
Read: Picture Of Tiny Cat Sitting In A Fishbowl Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'stuck In Jailhouse'
The planning has been done with the kitchen, bathtub, toilet, foyer, and living area on one level and sleeping space, workspace on the mezzanine level at 3.5ft height. Also, there is the 600W solar panel, water tank with a capacity of 250 litres, and a lounge space with shade in the terrace. The tiny house is not for sale at the moment as the main objective is to draw attention to utilitarian architecture in the country.
Read: Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where Is Tony Stark Lake House Laboratory?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.