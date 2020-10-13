Architect Turns An Auto-rickshaw Into Portable Home With Bedroom, Bathroom & Kitchen

Netizens are gushing over a tiny auto-rickshaw house that has gone viral on various social media platforms. An auto-rickshaw has been modified by an architect to fit a bedroom, a bathroom, and a kitchen in a tiny little space of just 36 square feet, which is now winning the internet's praise. The three-wheeler structure named Solo 01 is designed by Arun Prabhu N G, founder, and architect of the Billboards Collective, and it comes with a portable/detachable housing unit that can accommodate a single individual.

Read: Tiny Rubik's Cube Goes On Sale In Japan For Anniversary

The six-foot by six-foot structure can be easily unscrewed and kept at a specific site for some time or can be fixed to any other vehicle that holds the space of the same size or bigger. This detachable feature makes the structure more efficient for various circumstances like as emergency/temporary housing solutions. The vehicle is designed keeping in mind the concept of affordability and lifestyle of nomads and societal groups under the poverty line. Here's what netizens have to say about the auto-rickshaw house.

Read: Billie Eilish & Finneas Re-create Tiny Desk Set-up At Home For Their Virtual NPR Concert

Planning & affordability

The affordability was the key factor in the mind of the architect, which is why Solo 01 is designed with metal scraps of busses and trucks to keep the end price as minimal as possible. The Solo 01 is a space with double functionality that includes a residence and commercial space for vendors. The house also has a foyer, and a terrace area, and also additional space for a vendor to do sales.

Read: Picture Of Tiny Cat Sitting In A Fishbowl Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'stuck In Jailhouse'

The planning has been done with the kitchen, bathtub, toilet, foyer, and living area on one level and sleeping space, workspace on the mezzanine level at 3.5ft height. Also, there is the 600W solar panel, water tank with a capacity of 250 litres, and a lounge space with shade in the terrace. The tiny house is not for sale at the moment as the main objective is to draw attention to utilitarian architecture in the country.

Read: Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where Is Tony Stark Lake House Laboratory?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.