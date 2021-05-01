Armed Robber At McDonald’s Demands Chicken Nuggets, Settles For McMuffin Instead

A man in southwest England has been jailed for robbery at a McDonald’s joint. However, the incident captured on CCTV attracted much viewership online for the incidents that followed. Apparently, during his attempt to rob the food joint, the man pointed his gun at the manager and demanded chicken nuggets, however, he had to make do for another famous treat from the food joint. Read to know the full story here

Robber demands Chicken Nuggets

In February, a man named Rudi Batten pleaded guilty to robbing a McDonald’s joint. As per sources, Batten entered the fast-food joint with a fake gun and demanded money and access to the safe from the manager. While the manager took hom to the safe and handed him over the cash and a plastic bag full of coins. On his way out, Batten reportedly demanded the fast-food joint’s famous chicken nuggets. Unfortunately, it was 7 am and the restaurant didn't serve nuggets during breakfast time. However, the manager fixed him with a double sausage McMuffin instead

Batten managed to loot more than $600 from the restaurant and was identified by the CCTV cameras. After the video went viral, he later surrendered himself to the authorities. It was then discovered that Batten used an unloaded 177air pistol to threaten his victims instead of an actual gun.

6 years prison sentence

A judge then sentenced him to six years in prison. Batten reportedly claimed that in order to pay back a debt he had robbed the restaurant to get some money. His lawyer told the court that he was ashamed and embarrassed by his actions.

(Image Credits: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)