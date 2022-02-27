Armenia's Roman Sahradyan Sets Guinness World Record For 'most Pull-ups From Helicopter'

The Guinness World Records recently shared a clip of a young man breaking the record for most pull-ups from a helicopter in a span of one minute. While the exercise routine can be a difficult one for any person, the 23-year-old Roman Sahradyan from Armenia decided to up the ante by attempting to do it while hanging from a chopper. Creating a buzz online, the Instagram post which was shared two days ago has already garnered more than a lakh likes and shares.

Taking to the official handle on Instagram, Guinness World Records shared, "Most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute 23 by Roman Sahradyan."

Guinness World Records' most pull-ups from a helicopter

In the clip shared by Records' officials, Roman is seen gripping tighter onto the rod on the landing gear of the helicopter. He doesn't appear to be on support or harness but a helmet was placed for the fitness enthusiast's head's safety. However, with no reluctance on the outside, Roman gripped his fists around the iron structure and began doing pull-ups as the chopper took off. Dangling in the air and maintaining his grip on the helicopter, he broke the world record with 23 pull-ups within a minute.

While the record was made during October 2021, Guinness World Records mentioned that the said achiever, Roman, is a multiple record holder who dedicates this record attempt to the heroic men who fought the 44-day Artsakh war. As per the Records, Roman holds the record for 'most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants' with 1,001 spins, amongst others.

Also, Roman holds the record for 'most toe touches on a bar' and 'most horizontal bar back hip rotations', both performed in the duration of 60 seconds.

Interestingly, the internet was divided over their reactions to Roman's achievements. Few perceived it as an unsolicited performance, others mentioned they were unaware of such categories under the Guinness World Records. While most viewers commended the act, a bunch of netizens even said that Roman could be easily defeated.

