Army Major Embarks On 1100 Km Barefoot Trek To Raise Money For Daughter's Treatment

Major Christopher Brannigan has embarked on a 1,100 km trek starting from Cornwall to Edinburgh via Downing Street to raise money for his daughter's treatment. Reports suggest that his daughter Hasti is suffering from Cornelia de Lange syndrome - a genetic disorder that broad range of potential physical, cognitive, and medical challenges. He will be carrying a 25 kg kit to raise awareness of those affected by rare diseases.

'Hope for Hasti'

The journey aims at procuring research for the first-ever gene therapy treatment for CdLS. It will also highlight the plight of all those affected by similar conditions. According to Genetic Alliance UK, patients with rare diseases are among the most vulnerable to Covid-19. This disease affects fewer than 1 person out of 2,000 people. Major Brannigan said that before his daughter’s condition deteriorates, she needs to get treatment as her future depends on this. He added that he has been extremely shocked seeing the awareness situation and how such rare diseases have very little medical training. He said this needs to change and people need to be more and more aware. Reports suggest that he plans to launch a parliamentary e-petition and deliver a letter to Downing Street where he will meet with Jayne Spink, the chief executive of Genetic Alliance UK.

On a fundraising page created for his daughter, Christopher wrote, “I know it's madness and, if I'm honest, I'm terrified of failing. It is going to be painful and I already have a knee injury, but I am a dad and I have to fight for my little girl Hasti and all the other forgotten children with rare disease”. An Instagram page called 'Hopeforhasti' has made various posts showing his journey. The page has 6,319 followers. Its bio read, "Marching 700 miles barefoot across Britain to raise funds for a treatment for my for 8yr old daughter, Hasti #hopeforhasti (www.hopeforhasti.org)".

Seeing such heartwarming posts, netizens have also made various comments. While few feel Christopher is doing an amazing job, others say they have started following him. Few have also called him a 'hero dad'.

(Image Credits: Facebook/ChrisBannigan)

