Army Major's Final Salute To Mom After Retirement Wins Hearts Online

An army officer, Major General Ranjan Mahajan, visited home and saluted his mother after he retired from the services. A video of the event is now going viral on Instagram.

Major Mahajan's mother can be seen sitting on a sofa, pleasantly surprised to see her son, who gives her a garland.

Major General Ranjan Mahajan drove from Ambala to Delhi to surprise his mother.

"Final salute to my mother before hanging my uniform. We drove down from Ambala to Delhi and it was a total surprise to my mother, who having given birth and made me worthy of this life and uniform to serve my motherland with pride for 35 years. Given an opportunity will always be ready to serve the elite Indian Army once again,” he captioned the video.

The video clip has received over 38,000 likes and over 4 lakh views since it was shared on December 13.

This is so sweet: Says MTV roadies star Ranvijay Sangha

Television personality Ranvijay Sangha commented on the video and said, "Smiley uncle, so proud of you! "This is so sweet!"

While another user of the social media platform commented, "How beautiful uncle! Wishing you the best for your second innings."

"What a gesture. What culture. What morals. Amazing. Reflects the ethos of the Indian Armed Forces and beauty Indian culture and traditions. No matter how big we become in life or how old we get, parents will always have the status of god in our lives. Jai Hind," a third person said.

"Inspiring.....following your posts for some more. Proud to have like you in our country. All the best sir," a fourth one said

"Thank you for your valuable services, SIR!! Salute!! Happy retirement! Have fun!," another one said on the social media platform.

"This is precious thank you for your service sir Jai Hind," read another comment.

"It's heart touching to see.. Fortunate mom from pipping star to retirement of his brave son..... JAI HIND," a seventh comment read.

Some commented on Major Sangha's mother's expression stating "Smile in his mother's face is priceless" while several individuals also added heart-emoticons to the post.