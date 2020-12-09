Arnab Goswami Second To Biden In Google's 'Most Searched Personalities' Of 2020 In India

Google on Wednesday released its annual "Year in Search" list where it put published a list of the 'Most Searched Personalities' in 2020. While US President-elect Joe Biden appeared on top of the most searched list in India, following the nail-biting finale to the 2020 US Elections, only second to him was Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Other international personalities that made it to the list include North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketing sensation Rashid Khan and the India-origin US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

According to Google trends, the surge in interest took place after Arnab Goswami was unlawfully arrested from his home early morning on November 4, which was followed by a mass global campaign demanding his release from Taloja Jail and the consequent historic order of the Supreme Court on personal liberty in his case.

Read: Dalgona Coffee, Cakes & Other Food Recipes That Topped 'How To' Query In Google Search

Read: Google Maps Now Lets Anyone Upload Street View Photos With Just A Phone

The term 'Arnab Goswami' was most searched in Goa followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Assam, Maharashtra, and Delhi. Related topics accompanying Arnab's name included -- 'Arnab Goswami arrested', 'Arnab Goswami bail', 'why Arnab Goswami arrested,' 'Arnab Goswami arrest' and 'Samyabrata Ray Goswami'.

Notably, another popular query along with his name was 'Arnab Goswami Sushant Singh', an indicator of the public's unrelenting support to Republic Media Network's long-drawn fight for justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Other names in the list include - Kanika Kapoor at number 3 following her contraction with the virus after attending a party with top politicians in Lucknow, North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un and the rumors surrounding his health and alleged 'vegetative state' at number 4, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who had also given fans a jolt this year after he tested positive for Coronavirus at number 5.

Here are the top 10 'Most Searched Personalities' in India:

Joe Biden Arnab Goswami Kanika Kapoor Kim Jong-un Amitabh Bachchan Rashid Khan Rhea Chakraborty Kamala Harris Ankita Lokhande Kangana Ranaut

Read: 'What Is Binod' & 'How To Make Paneer' Top The 2020 Google Search In India

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Mourned 'globally', Makes It To Google's 2020 Search List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.