'Art Or Photograph?': Chennai Artist’s Painting Of Filter Coffee Tumbler Confuses Netizens

There is no denial of the fact that a cup of hot tea is always soothing in times of stress, irrespective of the season. However, filter coffee also guarantees a fresh start to the day for the person who consumes it. Now, a drawing of a filter copy inside a steel tumbler by a photographer-artist has gone viral on social media because it was such realistic that a viewer can easily mistake it for a real tumbler of filter coffee.

Chennai-based artist and photographer Varuna Shreethar took the micro-blogging major Twitter by storm after she shared a painting featuring a tumbler of filter coffee. In the said picture, hot steam can be seen billowing out of the tumbler as bubbles cluttered the top surface of the tumbler. Near the tumbler, coffee beans can be seen scattered on the wooden table and a newspaper in the Tamil language can also be spotted. The image depicted a common sight which can be observed from every average Indian residence as the day kickstart with a cup of coffee or tea. The surrealism in the painting has garnered the artist much adulation from netizens.

Netizens' reaction to the image

The coffee in a steel tumbler seemed very realistic that the users on the Internet were at first confused about whether it was photographed or painted. "Take a look at my new wallpaper :) Apparently someone insanely talented drew this :3", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "OUTSTANDING.. i had to zoom in to make sure that it isn't a painting... INCREDIBLE...". The third user commented,"I had to zoom in to make sure that it isn't a painting... INCREDIBLE...". What would be your thoughts on such incredible work?

My, this is brilliant — VJ (@VJ290481) April 22, 2022

Woah 😳! That’s some talent 👏🏻 — Wanye Kest (@stylebenderhere) April 21, 2022

Image: Unsplash