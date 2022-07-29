Artist Carves 'most Difficult' Sketch Of Human Finger, Netizens Call It 'unbelievable'

An avid social media user might have come across unique talents from different walks of life on a daily basis. There is no dearth of content on social media showcasing unique skills of people. From singing to dancing to drawing, there are multiple posts emerging now and then. There is a new addition to this list, which shows a hyper-realistic sketch of a human finger. A viral video has been doing rounds on the internet since being shared.

The viral video opens up to show the close-up of a finger that at first glance looked real. However, it soon became clear that it was a piece of art. The video was shared on the Instagram page of the artist Emma Towers-Evans.

It was shared with a caption. “It’s no joke when I say this is the most difficult drawing I have EVER done. Navigating skin textures like this takes so much focus - my brain is melting just thinking about how much more there is to do. Having said all that - a challenge like this leaves me very happy because I KNOW I will be a better artist at the end of it".

Netizens hail 'beautiful effort'

The trending video has left netizens stunned and has garnered around 66 million views and 2.5 million likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "It’s so beautiful….definitely worth all the effort, you’re putting in!".

Another user expressed, "I’ve heard hands are really hard to draw, but you made this look like a photo. the attention to detail is amazing". One other user wrote, "Unbelievable ?? Is this a real drawing or you've printed from a picture".

Earlier, a Chennai-based artist and photographer Varuna Shreethar shared a painting of filter coffee that looked so realistic that it left the Twitterati in awe.

The photo had gone viral and has accumulated more than 58,000 likes. However, after this, her second painting featuring a packet of Maggi noodles went viral, and Maggi India too noticed and joined the conversation. “This picture has surely taken our ‘Dil’ (heart),” the food company wrote, adding “keep showing the #maggilove”, the brand commented.

Image: Instagram/@etepoitsrtra