Artist Sketches Taj Mahal But Here's The Catch That Left Netizens Amazed

Taj Mahal is a magnificent sight to behold. However, the monument’s beauty increased even further when an artist decided to sketch it, the catch being: drawing it by spelling out its letters. The artist, named Akdev, took to his Instagram handle to share a timelapse video of him sketching the Taj Mahal, beginning the art by writing the letters of the word on a blackboard.

“Taj Mahal naam se Taj Mahal drawing (Taj Mahal drawn with the name of Taj Mahal),” reads the caption of the clip. Uploaded on January 17, the video has garnered over 42.7 million views and more than 12,000 comments. Reacting to it, one Instagram user wrote, “What a talent, keep it up”. Another user added, “Outstanding and marvellous.” One other user wrote, “Wow, fantastic drawing. Your thinking is outstanding.” Another person said, “OMG amazing.”

Social media users react to the artwork

Some users also joked that the artist is at risk for recreating the popular monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, referring to how the ruler had ordered the hands of workers who constructed the Taj Mahal to be chopped off. While it is still a mystery if the incident truly occurred, it is a story known by many in the present day.

Akdev, who has a massive following of over 54,000 people often shares short videos of his artwork, which he prefers to do on a blackboard with white chalk. Apart from the Taj Mahal, the artist has also drawn sketches of Indian deities, fictional superheroes, and freedom fighters.