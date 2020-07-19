Makeup Artist Creates Incredible Illusion Of Peeled Banana On Her Hand; See Pics

A series of photographs which show a makeup artist using body paint to create an illusion on her arm has left the internet stunned. The pictures posted by the artist who goes by the username, 'Mimles’ shows her pealing a ripe banana. However, it is the later photograph which shows that is is actually an illusion.

The initial photograph shows the artist peeling a ripe banana while standing against a pink backdrop. It is only if users look at it closely, they can see that that the banana has been in fact, pained on the front side of her forearm and the rest of her arm is camouflaged with the pink background.

In the next picture, Mimles could bee seen in a different pose so as to show the different parts of her arms painted differently. Along with the photographs she also posted a video clip wherein she could be seen giving finishing touches to the banana on her arm.

Read: Malaysia-based Makeup Artist Replicates Nayanthara And Shriya Saran's Movie Looks

Read: Theatre Artistes Face Lockdown Blues

'We love it'

Since shared, the photographs has been virwed over 75k times while reciving a variety of comment. 'm so confused how this image happening, it doesn't make sense to me? You painted your arm the background color and your thumb is behind your head yet your hair is partially going through the middle of your arm behind the corn? While another worte, “OMG did u paint it seeing it through mirror.. Yet another wrote, “ love it. Did you edit your pinky to fit with the hair or is it the makeup itself?” Another suer worte, “It's way too realsitic, great job”.

Read: Fortnite Hype Nite Schedule And Start Time For Season 3, Chapter 2

Read: Nepal Min Directs Officials To Start Preparing For Talks With India Over Inundation Issues

(Image credit: Twitter/ @mimles)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.