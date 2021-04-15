Artist's Digital Creations Fetch $16.8 Million In First NFT Sale At Sotheby's

An NFT based digital artwork has been sold for an astronomical price of $2.8 million at a recent Sotheby’s auction, leaving art collectors in amusement. The work was part of a multifaceted sale in partnership with the auction house Sotheby’s, which drew $16.8 million in total. The artworks were created by anonymous digital artist Pak and were sold as a part of Sotheby’s special sale named ‘The Fungible’ Collection’.

"The Fungible started on April 12 and ended on April 14th. It was released in collaboration with Sotheby’s exclusively on Nifty Gateway, a marketplace specializing in the sale and auction of non-fungible tokens. The sale yielded a total of $16,825,999 USD between April 12 and April 14," Sotheby's said in a statement.

The Fungible’ Collection

The sale also included four limited editions NFTs which were awarded to the winners of specific tasks, including paying the highest amount for a Pak artwork on the secondary market and posting the hashtag #PakWasHere to the biggest social media audience. All the items for sale were animated and included 3-Dimensional white and grey shapes on a black background. The collections also featured ‘Pixel’ which is just a plain grey square.

âœ¨The final day of the Fungible Open Edition sale by @muratpak is about to start on @niftygatewayâœ¨



Cubes are available to purchase from 1-1:15PM ET. Don't miss outðŸ‘‰https://t.co/dxiO0vIA20#DigitalArt #NFTs pic.twitter.com/miw7tYMSzu — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 14, 2021

Artworks based on Non Fungible Tokens have become the latest craze among opulent art collectors. The non-tangible trend has grown so much so that it has prompted critics to compare it to the 17th-century Dutch tulip mania. Earlier, in what is being termed as one of the most famous digital sale, an artwork titled Everydays: The first 5,000 days was sold for nearly $70 million in British Auction House Christie’s first-ever sale of an artwork that does not even exist physically. Meanwhile, musician Steve Aoki, released his music video as an NFT fetching a whopping sum of $888,888.88. Other famous sales include that of Hairy, The Complete MF collection amongst others.

NFT or Non-fungible tokens are a class of cryptocurrency that has no standard value and they instead have a unique value. NFT can be understood as a "digital file whose unique identity and ownership are verified on a blockchain." NFTs are created by uploading files and are not mutually interchangeable as each of them has a unique value. These "one-of-a-kind" assets can be bought and sold like any other piece of property, but they have no tangible form and exist in form of certificates.

Image Credits: Sotheby's Auction House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.