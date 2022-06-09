Arunachal: 'Indian Lipstick Plant' Rediscovered In Anjaw After 100 Years; Picture Inside

After more than a century, researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have rediscovered a rare plant that is sometimes termed the ‘Indian lipstick plant’. The plant is found in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Aeschynanthus Monetaria Dunn plant was initially identified by the British botanist Stephen Troyte Dunn in 1912 on the basis of plant samples gathered from Arunachal Pradesh by Isaac Henry Burkill, another English botanist.

Botanical Survey of India (BSI) scientist Krishna Chowla wrote an article on his discovery which was published in Current Science Journal. In his article, he said, “Due to the appearance of tubular red corolla, some of the species under the genus Aeschynanthus are called lipstick plants.”

BSI scientist Krishna Chowla, during his floristic studies in Arunachal Pradesh, collected a few specimens of Aeschynanthus from Hyuliang and Chipru of Anjaw district in December 2021.

A review of the relevant documents as well as a critical study of the fresh specimens confirmed that the specimens were Aeschynanthus monetaria, which had never been obtained from India since Burkill in 1912.

Aeschynanthus monetaria Dunn is morphologically unique

The genus name Aeschynanthus is derived from the Greek aischyne or aischyn, which implies humiliation or embarrassment, and anthos, which means flower, according to the article co-authored by Gopal Krishna.

Aeschynanthus monetaria Dunn has fleshy orbicular leaves with a greenish upper surface and purplish-green lower surface, making it morphologically unique and distinct among all Aeschynanthus species known from India. The specific epithet 'monetaria' means 'mint-like', alluding to the appearance of its leaves.

The plant grows in damp and evergreen forests, at heights ranging from 543 to 1134 m. The flowering and fruiting time of the plant is between October and January.

Following the rules of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to conserve it, the species has been provisionally classified as 'endangered.'

"Landslides are frequent in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. Developmental activities such as broadening of roads, construction of schools, new settlements and markets, and jhum cultivation are some of the major threats to this species in Arunachal Pradesh," Krishna Chowlu said in the abstract of the Current Science report.

There have been lots of rediscoveries of various species in Arunachal which speaks of the rich biodiversity of the state, but experts say that more dedicated explorations are needed to unravel more, according to Chowlu.