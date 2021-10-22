Arunachal Pradesh School Kid Wins Hearts Showing Compassion Towards Classmate; WATCH

On the internet, we occasionally come across certain videos that make us smile. This Arunachal Pradesh's video is just one of those. A schoolgirl's compassion and care for her friend, who is sad and missing his mother, is demonstrated in the video. The video is from the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 30-second video starts with the cute girl talking to her friend asking him what happened and why is he crying. The boy looks sad and doesn't answer. Someone else says that he is missing his mother. Then the girl consoles him and tells him not to cry. The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter, with the caption, "Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity."

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. ❤️😍❤️. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

The video was retweeted by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

The video caught a lot of eyes on the internet including the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, who retweeted the video. As of now, it has received more than 6 thousand views, 500 likes and 132 retweets and counting. It also invited a huge number of comments from netizens who were adored by the girl's concern for her friend. One Twitter user wrote, "I am sure this kids mother's eyes would have been clouded with tears after witnessing this video. so cute." Another commenter wrote, "So beautiful we all need to see the inner child in us that triggers egoless compassion, caring and understanding."

ishwer ki sabse achchi rachna manushya hai aur uska sabse sunder roop bachpan hain..

miss my chota sa beta...😥😥😥 — jivaatma (@jivaatma1) October 20, 2021

So beautiful 😻 we all need to see the inner child in us that triggers egoless compassion, caring and understanding — 🇺🇸PoliticallyIncorrect🇺🇸 (@Politic98472326) October 20, 2021

Awwwww🥺🥺🥺 reallyyyyy power of love is really very contagious. Tooooo cute. — Asha Koj (@asha_koj) October 20, 2021

A Twitter user named Nima, who originally shared the video, went on the comment section and wrote, "As kids we never knew race, religion, caste, colour or for that matter even gender. Only thing we knew (is) was one humanity and being humanely compassionate. Which means there is a huge mistake in the way we bring up our off-springs."

As kids we never knew race, religion, caste, colour or for that matter even gender. Only thing we knew (is) was one humanity and being humanely compassionate. Which means there is a huge mistake in the way we bring up our off-springs. 🤔 — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 20, 2021

Schoolbags filled to the brim with love and compassion yet felt weightless. Growing up we throw them away to make room for new items. But the more things we throw away the heavier that bag feels.

❤ — Orun (@Orun73470684) October 21, 2021

Awesome.... video of the year... — Prasanjit Chandra (@PrasanjitChan10) October 22, 2021

I am sure this kids mother's eyes would have been clouded with tears after witnessing this video ... so cute 🥰 — Sangey. T (@t_sangey) October 20, 2021

Another adorable video featuring a little girl

Another viral video of a small girl obtaining authorization from security staff has won a lot of hearts on the internet. In the video, a little girl in the red dress can be seen in the footage approaching the security guard to ask her to embrace her aunt, according to the caption. She may be seen sprinting to hug her aunt before the aeroplane takes off, once security staff have given her permission.

She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport. pic.twitter.com/bcsb9rnxt6 — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) October 14, 2021

Image: Twitter/@NKhenrab