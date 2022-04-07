As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board, Netizens Wonder If Its Has Any Relations To Jack Sweeney

The news of Elon Musk acquiring state in microblogging major Twitter has topped the headlines last week. The Tesla-SpaceX founder is believed to have become one of the biggest shareholders of Twitter after purchasing a 9.2% stake in the social media major. Meanwhile, citing his intricate relationships with Twitter in the recent past, questions are being raised as to what might have led to Musk adopting such a big step in his entrepreneurial journey.

Netizens are debating over why the tech mogul opted to buy such a big stake in Twitter despite strained relations with the platform. Many users claimed that the billionaire spent billions worth of dollars on Twitter to stop 19-year-old Jack Sweeney from tracking his flights. Meanwhile, many Twitter users are inclined toward the claims that Musk's acquisition might have been aimed at stopping Jack Sweeney from tracking his flights. One user wrote, "lol Elon owns Twitter and I feel like he bought it to stop that kid from doing live updates of his plane."

Pretty sure Elon just spent $3B in order to ban the account of that kid who tracks his flights. — hobinya mengusik orang buruk (@sukabulisiber) April 6, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Jack Sweeney, the Twitter handle which is reported to be tracking Elon Musk's flights put up a post regarding the same. “Did Elon start buying Twitter stock because of me (@JxckSweeney) telling him no?”.

It should be mentioned here that Musk purchased 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which is estimated to be worth around $2.9 billion as of Friday’s close or about 9.2% of the entire company. The billionaire is popular on Twitter with over 80 million followers and uses it as his main way of communication with the public as reported by Protocol.

Did Elon start buying Twitter stock because of me (@JxckSweeney) telling him no? https://t.co/JUYK01wtRj — Elon Musk's Jet (@ElonJet) April 6, 2022

More on Musk's feud with Jack Sweeney

Previous year the chats between the billionaire and the 19-year-old college student, Jack Sweeney, were held to put out the concern related to Elon Musk's security. He talked about Jack's Twitter account called @ElonJet, which provided regular updates on flights of well-known figures by using publicly available data, according to direct messages reviewed by the Post and reported by Protocol. “Can you take this down? It is a security risk", That’s how Elon Musk started a conversation with 19-year-old Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM dated November 30. After this incident, people were more influenced by the fact that the billionaire took the 9.2% stake in Twitter to ban the account of the kid. They believed that the billionaire was concerned about his security and so he wanted Twitter to ban the account run by Jack.