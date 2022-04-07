Last Updated:

As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board, Netizens Wonder If Its Has Any Relations To Jack Sweeney

Elon Musk takes stake in Twitter, meanwhile netizens' wonder if he took it in order to ban the account of the teenager who tracks movement of his plane.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Elon Musk

Image: AP/Twitter/@JxckSweeney/Unsplash


The news of Elon Musk acquiring state in microblogging major Twitter has topped the headlines last week. The Tesla-SpaceX founder is believed to have become one of the biggest shareholders of Twitter after purchasing a 9.2% stake in the social media major. Meanwhile, citing his intricate relationships with Twitter in the recent past, questions are being raised as to what might have led to Musk adopting such a big step in his entrepreneurial journey.

Netizens are debating over why the tech mogul opted to buy such a big stake in Twitter despite strained relations with the platform. Many users claimed that the billionaire spent billions worth of dollars on Twitter to stop 19-year-old Jack Sweeney from tracking his flights. Meanwhile, many Twitter users are inclined toward the claims that Musk's acquisition might have been aimed at stopping Jack Sweeney from tracking his flights. One user wrote, "lol Elon owns Twitter and I feel like he bought it to stop that kid from doing live updates of his plane."

It is pertinent to note that Jack Sweeney, the Twitter handle which is reported to be tracking Elon Musk's flights put up a post regarding the same. “Did Elon start buying Twitter stock because of me (@JxckSweeney) telling him no?”.

It should be mentioned here that Musk purchased 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which is estimated to be worth around $2.9 billion as of Friday’s close or about 9.2% of the entire company. The billionaire is popular on Twitter with over 80 million followers and uses it as his main way of communication with the public as reported by Protocol. 

READ | Elon Musk holds poll over 'edit button' on Twitter after becoming app's top stakeholder

More on Musk's feud with Jack Sweeney

Previous year the chats between the billionaire and the 19-year-old college student, Jack Sweeney, were held to put out the concern related to Elon Musk's security. He talked about Jack's  Twitter account called @ElonJet, which provided regular updates on flights of well-known figures by using publicly available data, according to direct messages reviewed by the Post and reported by Protocol. “Can you take this down? It is a security risk", That’s how Elon Musk started a conversation with 19-year-old Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM dated November 30. After this incident, people were more influenced by the fact that the billionaire took the 9.2% stake in Twitter to ban the account of the kid. They believed that the billionaire was concerned about his security and so he wanted Twitter to ban the account run by Jack.  

READ | Elon Musk joins Twitter's board, CEO Parag Agrawal expects him to add 'great value'
READ | Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he is 'really happy' as Elon Musk joins board of directors
READ | Twitter working on edit feature since 2021, before Elon Musk's poll; to start testing soon
READ | Twitter says no special treatment for Elon Musk despite him becoming biggest shareholder
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND