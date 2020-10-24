As Onion prices become talking point, netizens spark laughs galore with funny memes 

The prices of onions have often become a talking point in the country. The high prices of the commonly-used vegetable have even sparked a political controversy in the past, with digs often exchanged by politicians. As onions reported crossed Rs 75 and even reportedly touching the three-figure mark per kg, netizens showcased their creative side with some hilarious memes.

Onion prices trend

#Onionprice became a trending point on Twitter on Friday. Netizens had some creative ways to showcase how dear the vegetable had become in the form of some Bollywood-inspired dialogues and memes. Be it onion being used to propose marroiage or locking it like valuables, there were some hilarious mentions.

Here are the best tweets

#OnionPrice hiked



When u ask onion in salad



Ur mom : pic.twitter.com/IqOhD1T2UD — Swati...🌻 (@Swatisahu08) October 22, 2020

Onion to other vegetables these days #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/HUJfaakpEo — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 22, 2020

Onions to other vegetables right now #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/yIGxOMlapu — R I T U 🕊 (@Rituutweets) October 22, 2020

Government statement on onion prices

The government is left with about 25,000 tonnes of onion stock in its buffer that will get exhausted in the first week of November, cooperative Nafed Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Chadha said on Friday.



Currently, Nafed is offloading onion buffer stock in the market to boost domestic availability and check onion prices which surpassed Rs 75 per kg in some parts of the country in the last few weeks. This buffer stock of onion is created and maintained by Nafed on behalf of the government to be used for interventions in times of onion crisis. For the current year, the cooperative purchased about 1 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer and the same is being offloaded now.

"So far, 43,000 tonnes of onion has been disposed of from the buffer stock. After some wastage, about 25,000 tonnes onion is left which will be available till the first week of November," Chadha said in a press conference where the government announced stock limits on onion traders to check price rise. Presently, Nafed is offloading onion from the buffer stock in both wholesale and retail markets across the country. It is also offering states at Rs 26 per kg plus transportation charges for retail intervention, he said.



Chadha said the cooperative is maintaining the onion buffer stock in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The government has taken a series of measures to check rising prices of onion.

(With inputs from PTI)

