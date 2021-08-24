As Vaccination Certificate, Man Gets QR Code Tattoo On Arm; Leaves Netizens Amazed. WATCH

As the outbreak of the pandemic has compelled a number of people to show their vaccination certificates, here is an incident where a man used a rather quirky method. The COVID guidelines had been imposed across the world in order to ensure the safety of people, and for people to get access to shopping malls, movie theatres, and grocery shops. According to reports, a man came up with a clever idea so as to avoid following the COVID measures in place and the challenges of having to carry a vaccine certificate with him at all times.

Here is what transpired:

The man tattooed a QR code on his arm instead of carrying with him a vaccination certificate, that is the document of validation approved by the government. On Instagram, a series of photos were posted where it is seen that the man had a QR code tattoo that could be scanned. The detailed vaccination certificate could be viewed with the help of the QR code. These photos were shared by Gabriele Pellerone; a Tattoo artist who showed netizens how the tattoo works, through a video posted by the man.

In the video, it is seen that two people entered an eatery shop, McDonald's, where the authorities scanned the man's tattooed arm and got a pass to eat at the restaurant after the security was able to check his vaccination certificate using the QR code. Unique, isn't it?

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on August 21 and has received over 6,600 likes and many responses. While some people appreciated the concept, others pointed out that after the pandemic is over, the tattoo will be meaningless. Many social media users simply captioned the video with laughing emojis. One of the users commented, “Unfortunately we are stuck with it.''

Take a look at the series of photos by the tattoo artist:

Another unique idea related to the QR code

Another QR code-related scenario took place in 2017. In a small Chinese town named Xilinshui, a person came up with a novel idea of creating a huge QR code made out of neatly planted trees, with plans of attracting tourists. The code, which was made up of over 1,30,000 precisely trimmed and placed trees, could only be scanned from the sky.

What is a QR code?

A QR code commonly referred to as barcode is a visual, machine-readable representation of data that is created using different widths and spacings of parallel, vertical lines.This form of barcode is now known as a one-dimensional barcode (1D). It was invented in the year 1994 by a Japanese automotive company.

