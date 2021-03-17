Ashish Chanchlani Becomes 3rd Indian YouTuber To Reach 10M Followers On Instagram

Indian YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani is best known for his YouTube Channel and Instagram handle Ashish Chanchlani Vines. The YouTuber has been active since 2015 and has entertained millions through his video. The 27-year-old, who has 23.9 million subscribers on YouTube recently crossed another milestone of 10 million followers on Instagram.

Ashish Chanchlani reaches a new milestone

Ashish Chanchlani became the third Indian YouTuber to reach 10 million followers on Instagram on March 14, 2021. The YouTuber's comic sketches and content to which the Indian youth relates, managed to reach over eight million Instagram followers in 2020. Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube videos receive millions of views within a few hours. His videos including Office Exam Aur Vaccine in 2021 broke several viewership records which led him to reach the new milestone.

While extending his gratitude to his fans and followers, the YouTuber said that although his struggle was real, his journey does not end here. He further said that he is overwhelmed and grateful to his followers whom he addresses as 'ACVians' have been with him through thick and thin. He concluded that he is speechless for what he has achieved.

Ashish thanks his Instagram followers

Ashish, to thank his followers, posted a picture through his Instagram handle. The YouTuber in the caption wrote that his journey started from Instagram which was all an experiment. He further thanked each and every follower who has been there with him in his miraculous journey. In the first picture, he is holding a cake with '10 M Strong' written on it. In the second one, Ashish also compared how he was at 2,000 followers on May 29, 2015, and reached 10 million followers on March 14, 2021.

Ashish Chanchlani's Instagram post received much attention from social media influencers and fans who rushed to the comment section to congratulate the YouTuber. While many of them congratulated him, several called him an inspiration. The post garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments from Instagram users. Larissa D'Sa, an Instagram influencer wrote that Ashish makes her laugh even when he is not cracking a joke. She also congratulated Ashish for reaching 10 million followers.

