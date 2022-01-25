On Monday, MyGov, the government-citizen engagement platform released a COVID-19 awareness message using a viral meme of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. The meme comes from Sony Entertainment Television's Shark Tank India and MyGov has dropped a screengrab of Grover saying his now-viral dialogue on the show, "Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, aap band kar do isey (this is completely rubbish, please shut this down)."

This line comes in response to a call or partying because many people believe the ongoing pandemic is over. Check out MyGov's post below.

MyGov shares Ashneer Grover's meme to send COVID-19 message

Taking to Instagram, MyGov posted Ashneer Grover's Shark Tank India dialogue meme. They captioned the post as, "Without any 'nau-TANK-ki', let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of COVID-19. Be responsible, stay safe" to raise the awareness among the citizens of India.

Ashneer Grover is the most prominent Shark Tank India judge. He took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a comment under the post saying, "Bilkul (absolutely)- be safe for now- let's get over with Covid and then it's party only." He also dropped the screengrab of the meme on his page and thanked MyGov for using the meme on him. He said, "Soon there’ll be safer times to party."

The other six judges or 'sharks' on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat, and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics. The reality show has received mixed reviews after its launch in the month of December 2020. It has also attracted criticism for mistreating budding entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes as he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds.

Last week, the board of BharatPe announced that the businessman was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee. The recording of the scene had taken over the internet.

Image: Instagram/@MyGovIndia/@ashneer.grover