Last Updated:

'Let’s get over with COVID' | Ashneer Grover’s Shark Tank Line Becomes Centre's COVID-19 Awareness Post, He Responds

On Monday, MyGov, the government-citizen engagement platform released a COVID-19 awareness message using a viral meme of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Shark Tank

Image: Instagram/@MyGovIndia/@ashneer.grover


On Monday, MyGov, the government-citizen engagement platform released a COVID-19 awareness message using a viral meme of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. The meme comes from Sony Entertainment Television's Shark Tank India and MyGov has dropped a screengrab of Grover saying his now-viral dialogue on the show, "Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, aap band kar do isey (this is completely rubbish, please shut this down)." 

This line comes in response to a call or partying because many people believe the ongoing pandemic is over. Check out MyGov's post below. 

MyGov shares Ashneer Grover's meme to send COVID-19 message

Taking to Instagram, MyGov posted Ashneer Grover's Shark Tank India dialogue meme. They captioned the post as, "Without any 'nau-TANK-ki', let’s invest in safety and be the SHARK in containing the spread of COVID-19. Be responsible, stay safe" to raise the awareness among the citizens of India. 

Ashneer Grover is the most prominent Shark Tank India judge. He took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a comment under the post saying, "Bilkul (absolutely)- be safe for now- let's get over with Covid and then it's party only." He also dropped the screengrab of the meme on his page and thanked MyGov for using the meme on him. He said, "Soon there’ll be safer times to party."

READ | 'Shark Tank India' memes floods social media as show impresses fans; Best reactions here

The other six judges or 'sharks' on Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat, and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics. The reality show has received mixed reviews after its launch in the month of December 2020. It has also attracted criticism for mistreating budding entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes as he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funds.

READ | Shark Tank India: Who are the 7 judges of the business reality show? Details here

Last week, the board of BharatPe announced that the businessman was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee. The recording of the scene had taken over the internet. 

READ | Paytm takes dig at Shark Tank India to promote split bill feature; calls it 'Udhaar Tank'

Image: Instagram/@MyGovIndia/@ashneer.grover

READ | 'Shark Tank India' judges to arrive on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with partners; see BTS pics
READ | UP elections: RJD takes dig at BJP over rally ban with Shark Tank meme; 'sab doglapan hai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank, MyGov
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com