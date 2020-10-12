Ashokapuran Primary School Transforms Two Abandoned Railway Carriages Into Classrooms

Ashokapuran Primary school has gotten viral after they transformed two railway carriages into functional classrooms. An activist named Sonal Kapoor shared the details of the school on wheels on Twitter. The tweet has since then gotten viral and netizens have begun praising the amazing and creative initiative.

Ashokapuran Primary school turns discarded train coaches into classrooms

Sonal Kapoor in her tweet mentioned that Ashokapuran Primary school used the help of Mysore Central workshop staff to create the classrooms. She added that the officials voluntarily helped them to put the whole project together for the children. The officials helped Ashokapuran Primary school to put together the walls and the fans. They also installed lights and toilets in the abandoned train coaches.

Classrooms made from abandoned train carriages! Ashokapuran Primary school creatively transformed 2 discarded railway coaches into classrooms. Mysore Central Workshop staff voluntarily refurbished walls, fans, lights & toilets. Post this attendance of students has increased. pic.twitter.com/hwW8quSyDl — Sonal Kapoor (@ArtForCause) October 11, 2020

People have been loving the creative initiative of how Ashokapuran Primary school handled things. They have been praising the officials and the staff for catering to a good cause. Sonal Kapoor, who originally shared the tweet, also wrote that the attendance of students has increased since the creation of the interactive classroom. It helped to serve as something unique and therefore a number of students began to attend the classes.

Its a fab idea n easier to offer a proper facility. — AnuMeera (@AnuMeera2024) October 11, 2020

Wow what am initiative. Best wishes. — Subbu 🇮🇳 (@rajasubbume) October 11, 2020

Reminds me of Toto Chan :) https://t.co/somiViDs5U — Arindita Gogoi (@inkcollector) October 12, 2020

This is a fab idea. What I love is the washroom so accessible to the class! https://t.co/Qd8Ngh1lst — Vijay Raj (@rajvj) October 12, 2020

The trains which were transformed were said to be discarded bogies. Images show the brightly coloured classrooms and the illustrative drawings made on them. The images also showed the exterior of the classroom which looked quite interesting and beautiful. Another image further showed the interior of the classroom which appeared to be quite spacious upon first glance. A teacher could be seen teaching the class in a classroom filled with children.

People appreciated the noble initiative and wrote several positive things about the initiative in the comments section. Netizens also applauded the efforts of the staff who helped put the unique idea together. Since then, this idea of turning abandoned railway coaches into classrooms by Ashokapuran Primary school has gotten viral on social media and people have begun sharing it. The interactive and unique classroom has been lauded by people who have loved the idea that Ashokapuran Primary school initiated.

