Asked To Follow Speed Limit, Angry Driver Leaves Passenger On Side Of The Road; Watch

In a bizarre incident, a passenger was yelled at and was kicked out of a cab midway on a highway by an angry cab driver who turned violent. The incident occurred in the USA’s Nashville, where a passenger returning from Nashville International Airport suffered an atrocious cab ride.



The incident came to light as the victim who had boarded the alleged violent ride, recorded and posted the video of the Lyft cab driver who snapped at him for trying to shut car windows, shouted angrily at him and almost snatched his phone while he was recording the whole incident. The viral video of the incident has shocked the citizens.

The local media had identified the passenger as Aaron Swetland. In the video, Swetland requests the driver to slow down the speeding car. The driver turns to yell, "I'm saying I'm going to go-," before discovering she's being recorded and grabbing Swetland's phone. Swetland offers to get out of the car provided, she unlocks the trunk, which holds his suitcase, on this driver screams at him. Then Swetland's bag was thrown across the road by the driver, who then yells insults at him before abandoning him on the side of the road. The driver can be heard saying, “F**k you" before kicking him out.

As per the local media reports, the Lyft Drive share had suspended the account of the cab driver as she undergoes the investigation in the matter and had reached out to the victim to apologise to him over the incident.

Netizens have strongly reacted to the video which has gained over 253 thousand views and more than two thousand likes. In a tweet, a user questioned the cab company why the driver was not fired? The user wrote, “@Lyft, Suspended? Why not fired? She’s a liability & should be arrested for reckless endangerment. The rider was put out on the interstate in Nashville and could have been struck.”



While another questioned the course of events in the video and hinted that maybe the passenger is trying to play innocent. The user wrote, “I would like to know the real story. Because it seems like he turned on his recording at the right moment, after the real argument, then pretends he is all innocent and was just asking about the speed limit. But yes, pull off the highway and drop him off.”



