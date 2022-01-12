Assam: Burglar Stops To Cook Khichdi During Break-in, Police 'serving Him Hot Meals' Now

In a bizarre care from Assam on Tuesday, a man broke into a house with the intention of stealing important things but instead ended up cooking Khichdi. He was later arrested by the police who said that the man came with the intention of robbing the house but took some time to make Khichdi for himself. The police stated that the man was apprehended and that the Guwahati Police Department was feeding him a 'hot meals'.

Assam Police also shared a quirky Tweet regarding the situation stating, "The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals." Along with the post, Assam police department also shared an image featuring Khichdi kept in a bowl, while the text on the image read, "Man goes for a burglary, cooks khichdi in-between. Gets arrested."

The curious case of a cereal burglar!



Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being.



The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. pic.twitter.com/ehLKIgqcZr — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 11, 2022

Netizens react

The tweet was shared on January 11 and it instantly went viral with 344 likes and more than 100 retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were surprised by the news but also enjoyed the witty tweet of Assam police. One Twitter user stated, "Hahaha pls send him to us he needs food more than anything. We will teach him sewa and try to feed him also. Not the type hot food is associated with police."

@HardiSpeaks Hahaha pls send him to us he needs food more than anything. We will teach him sewa and try to feed him also. Not the type hot food is associated with police.👌🙏 — P P SINGH, GUWAHATI (@dilgir) January 11, 2022

Whoever is handling your page is very witty kudos and way to go !! Best wishes — Polly bora (@BoraPolly) January 11, 2022

Next time he will order from swiggy while at 'work' — Neguy (@Neguy9) January 11, 2022

Another netizen wrote, "Whoever is handling your page is very witty kudos and way to go !! Best wishes." The third comment read, "Hahaha....good one I think since morning he was in planning and execution mode and hence forgot to eat even a morsel." Many also used emojis to showcase their emotion.

Did this really happen? Khichdi part? — ArWiNd (@yo_honour) January 11, 2022

Hahaha😂😂....good one👌👌I think since morning he was in planning and execution mode and hence forgot to eat even a morsel.😜 — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah🇮🇳 (@25rubybaruah) January 11, 2022

😹😹 — Dev Narayan S.S 🇮🇳 (@DevNarayanSS2) January 11, 2022

Similar case from Egypt

In another bizarre case from Egypt, a burglar was apprehended by authorities while sleeping in the house where he had gone to steal. He was spotted sleeping in a bedroom by the house's owner, who informed the police, according to the Sentinel. Police reports stated he entered the residence with the intention of burglarizing while the residents were away and then fell asleep.

Image: Unsplash