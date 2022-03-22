Assam: Gauhati Official's Signature Goes Viral; Netizens Draw Comparison To Porcupine

A signature, predominantly used for validation purposes, is a unique identity for each and every person. While many opt for simple signatures, a select few make them typical and complex for various reasons. That being said, a signature of an official from a Gauhati Medical college is garnering hilarious reactions on social media. The signature was so complex and hard to copycat as netizens compared it with animal 'porcupine.' The aforementioned official's complex signature has undoubtedly triggered a meme fest on social media. In a first glance, the signature might appear as scribbling or repeating lines rather than a signature,

In the now-viral image, a signature was seen above the seal of the registrar of the Department of Orthopaedics, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. It was dated March 4, 2022. The document was verified by an official, however, nobody was able to guess the name of the official from the signature. Signatures are predominant in establishing a unique identity, this official seemed to have gone overboard

I have seen many signatures but this one is the best. pic.twitter.com/KQGruYxCEn — Ramesh 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Ramesh_BJP) March 20, 2022

Netizens' reactions to unique signature

The viral image featuring the bizarre signature was initially shared by a Twitter user going by the name Ramesh, alongside the caption, "I have seen many signatures but this one is the best." In response to the viral tweet, several netizens attempted their own take to it, sharing similar weird signatures, whereas, one of the users even edited the viral tweet wherein he coloured the signature and drew face and legs upon it, making it appear similar to a Porcupine. The user, while sharing his image, wrote "But Not better than this masterpiece", adding an image of a weird signature. "Looks like HT line wiring...must be an electrician", wrote another netizen. One user was very concrete about its resemblance to the animal as he wrote, "It's a Porcupine". Many viewers in the comment section were seen sharing the image of other such bizzare signatures.

Image: Twitter/@Ramesh_BJP