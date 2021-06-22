Assam Mechanic Turns Old Maruti Swift Into 'Lamborghini' Replica; Watch Viral Video

A man from Assam has modified his old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini replica. Nurul Haque, a motor mechanic from the Bhanga area of Karimganj district in Assam turned his old Swift car into an Italian luxury car Lamborghini. Reportedly, it took him 8 months to modify Swift to his dream car. The innovative creation of Nurul Haque has caught the attention of netizens who praised his creativity.

Assam man turns Maruti Swift into Lamborghini replica

As per reports, Nurul made his own version of Lambhorghini car by customising the engine of an old Maruti Swift. He has spent over 6 lakhs rupees to make his dream car. Reportedly, lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 forced him to sit at home with no work. So, he started to modified his old Maruti Swift. He loved Lamborghini cars and it was his dream to make such a luxury car. As per reports, he started building parts of the model by watching YouTube videos.

The pictures and videos of car are all over the internet. A page North East India has shared the pictures of the newly modelled car on Facebook. They have also detailed the story about Nurul's story of creating a replica of Lambhorghini car. Nurul has also shared picture of his car on Instagram. Watch the viral video here:

The viral video of Nurul Haque has garnered over 200 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the innovative creation of Nurul took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Amazing". Another user commented, "Amazing work. keep it up."

Meanwhile, in April, Shakir, a Kerala man from Areekode in the Malappuram district, had caught the attention of netizens for creating a working miniature version of an old-school Jeep off-road SUV. He made the replica of the vehicle for his son and a video of his creation went viral on social media. The jeep comes with a removable soft top, headlights, power steering, and a manual transmission.

IMAGE: HAQUNURUL786786/Instagram/Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.