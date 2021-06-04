Assam Police Issues Warning To Drug Peddlers With ‘Jal Lijiye’ Meme, Netizens Impressed

The Assam Police has cautioned drug peddlers with a witty post on Twitter. The police department has used the 'Jal Lijiye meme' created from Amrita Rao's scene from the Bollywood movie 'Vivah' to warn drug peddlers in the state. The post caught the attention of netizens who praised the creativity of the police department.

Assam Police issues warning to criminals

The Assam Police shared a picture that features actress Amrita Rao holding a pair of handcuffs, along with a tag line that read, "Jail chaliye, thak gaye honge drugs peddling karte karte." The text translated to English, "Let’s go to jail. You must be tired after peddling drugs." The police department shared the picture along with the caption, "If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us.The inconvenience is NOT regretted!". Take a look at the post.

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us.



The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered over 900 likes and 170 Retweets. Netizens impressed by the wit of the Assam Police took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users praised the police department's creativity while others appreciated their efforts against drugs. One user commented, "Assam police is progressive in every spheres nowadays. too" Another user commented, "All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops." Another individual commented, "drugs free nation. Assam Police is showing an example which other states can follow. Kudos to Assam Police.

That was hilarious anyway — Nayan Jyoti Das (@Nayanzxc) June 4, 2021

Assam Police always comes up with new Ideas.... — Neeraj Singh (@singhneeraj04) June 3, 2021

Good job Assam Police keep going 👍 — Sunil Kumar (@KumarSk2) June 4, 2021

That's really witty @assampolice 😜😜 good one — GAURAV PATOA (@GAURAV_PATOA) June 3, 2021

Cool tweet admin .... 😄 — Albish Daimari (@albishdmri) June 3, 2021

Drug Peddlers should understand one thing.@assampolice se bacchna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai — Indranil Ojah (@IndranilOjah) June 3, 2021

@himantabiswa



Sir you and your team doing grate.

Future of Assam and entire north east area is very bright sir.

We are with you. — Kafir (@C_RAJA_) June 4, 2021

All credit goes to Assam Police.. please continue to hunting them. Love our super Cops🦸 — DIPANKAR MUKHERJEE (@DIPANKA25669304) June 4, 2021

In a similar incident, Mumbai Police on June 1 took to its official Twitter handle to share an advisory on the data and internet security via a witty post that featured ‘lookalikes’. The cops warned against setting the same passwords across different platforms and instead urged to use more complex and secure passwords to deter the risks of cybercrimes and account compromise. The image uploaded by the Mumbai police featured the Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, acclaimed cricketer Virat Kohli, and Alvaro Morte aka The Professor from the popular Netflix series The Money Heist.

Different Accounts, Different Password.

Your Password: pic.twitter.com/vsD1hi7hYC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2021

IMAGE: AssamPolice/Twitter/PTI

