Assam Police's 'friendly Advice' To Criminals Takes Internet By Storm

What’s Viral

Assam police has become an internet sensation by tweeting a piece of “friendly advice” to the criminals at the time of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Assam Police

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world including India, Assam police has become an internet sensation by tweeting a piece of “friendly advice” to the criminals at the time of the pandemic. Not only did the police officials urged criminals to wash their hands and remain practice good hygiene but also said that if they fail to do so, they might end up in a “quarantine facility”. What internet users are calling a “cherry on top”, is that Assam Police ended the tweet by saying “with watchful regards”. 

Read - Coronavirus: Assam Govt Asks Residents Stranded Abroad To Send Details For Financial Aid

Read - Stay Indoors For Next Two Weeks, Urges Assam CM

‘Really Witty’

The internet users ‘loved’ the recent tweet by Assam Police and also called the “really witty”. With hundreds of likes and retweets in a few hours, the post has taken the internet by storm. Most netizens were seen praising the tweet and sarcasm by the police officials at the time of deadly coronavirus outbreak, while some just posted laughing emojis as reactions. 

Read - Buses, Tempos, Trucks To Remain Off Roads In Assam Till Tuesday

Read - Second Test Of Assam Girl For COVID-19 Turns Out Negative: Himanta Biswa Sarma

 

 

First Published:
