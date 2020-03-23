Assam Police's 'friendly Advice' To Criminals Takes Internet By Storm

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world including India, Assam police has become an internet sensation by tweeting a piece of “friendly advice” to the criminals at the time of the pandemic. Not only did the police officials urged criminals to wash their hands and remain practice good hygiene but also said that if they fail to do so, they might end up in a “quarantine facility”. What internet users are calling a “cherry on top”, is that Assam Police ended the tweet by saying “with watchful regards”.

A piece of ‘ friendly advice’ for all criminals:



Tis' is the time to redeem yourself. Stay indoors & wash your hands off all criminal activity.



Or, you’ll end up in a ‘quarantine facility’, designed especially for you.



With watchful regards,



Assam Police#IndiaFightsCorona — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 22, 2020

‘Really Witty’

The internet users ‘loved’ the recent tweet by Assam Police and also called the “really witty”. With hundreds of likes and retweets in a few hours, the post has taken the internet by storm. Most netizens were seen praising the tweet and sarcasm by the police officials at the time of deadly coronavirus outbreak, while some just posted laughing emojis as reactions.

Assam Police is the new hand sanitizer. Not to forget, to maintain one metre distance and avoid close contact 🤣 — Gaurav Gautam (@GauravNagaon) March 22, 2020

Assam police has become really Witty 😉😉😀😀 — Gautam Kalita (@i_gautam) March 22, 2020

Arrey wah. Criminals listen if u r using Twitter okkk — Sukanya সুকন্যা Chowdhury (@Valsuwali) March 22, 2020

Such a thoughtful and wonderful tweet 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Proud to be Indian (@urstrulyrakhee) March 22, 2020

Whosoever is handling this account, too good baideu! I think you're a girl. Too good sense of humour! 👍😊



👏👏👏 — Gayatri বৰপাত্ৰগোহাঁই 🇮🇳 🐾🌱 (@GayatriBGohain) March 22, 2020

Very witty — Anamika Baruah (@AnamikaBaruah8) March 22, 2020

Classic style



loved it — Chandra Pd Patra( চন্দ্ৰ প্ৰসাদ পাত্ৰ) (@ChandraPrasadP9) March 22, 2020

