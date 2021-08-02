Assam: Woman Drags Aggressive Groper's Scooter Down The Drain; Watch Viral Video

Assam woman took a bold step to drag an aggressive groper's scooter down into the drain after he heinously molested her in broad daylight. The incident took place in Rukmini Nagar in Downtown GS Road, Guwahati, where a person named Madhusana Rajkumar manhandled Bhavna Kashyap after she "politely suggested" him to ask for directions from someone else since she was unaware of the place he was looking for. Bhavna took to Facebook to narrate the "traumatic event" she experienced in the wee hours of the day.

As a 90s kid, Bhavna had heard a lot about the "infamous tales" of the GS Road, which is a "hub of sexual assaults." However, she never lived any near incident until July 30, she wrote in her post. The alleged assaulter approached Bhavna to enquire about an address "Sinaki Path," which she was admitted to not know. Following this, Rajkumar groped her "privates." "He had sudden sexual outbursts of rage and aggression on my body," Bhavna mentioned in her post.

Even though Bhavna lost sense of what happened, she "spared no second thought and dragged him" down the drain when he tried to flee the scene. "While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tyre and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain," she said. Take a look at Bhavna’s Facebook post:

Assam police arrested the perpetrator

Kashyap garnered applause and praise for her swift action and bravery from netizens. The post went viral on social media and was shared over 2.5k times. She tagged the Assam Police in her post and thanked them for the prompt actions against the perpetrator. An FIR has been lodged against the culprit at Dispur police station and he is scheduled to be presented in front of the District Magistrate.

She mentioned her past experience in Delhi

Bhavana experienced a similar experience while she was in Delhi, she shared. She mentioned that her act of bravery was an outcome of the lesson she learned while she was with her friends and the "culprits successfully got away" before they could retort. Nevertheless, she proudly stated that the July 30th experience was a "harsh contradiction" to her assertions. She concluded her post by strongly criticizing Delhi citizens and their treatment of Northeastern citizens.

(Input: @BhavnaKashyap/Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.