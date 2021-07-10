Astonishing Bubble House With 20 Rooms On Sale In Australia; Check Price & Features Here

If you have a dream of living in a well-furnished house, equipped with all modern gadgets and beyond all this, situated in the lap of nature, then this house sounds perfect for you. All thanks to the architect Graham Birchall and his wife Sharon, who had imagined constructing this bubble house when they were enjoying their college days in 1981.

Idea behind designing The Bubble house

Birchall said while his fellow colleagues were designing their rectangular shape houses in the posh areas of Australia, he had another way to enjoy the rest of his journey. For that purpose, he chose to construct a futuristic house having a distinct doomed like shape, equipped with all amenities including a minibar which he later named his creation The Bubble House.

Looking like a royal king, the house is situated in the Queensland area

Located in Karalee, a rural suburb of Ipswich in Queensland in Australia, the Bubble House was constructed on a piece of 0.51-hectare land, features eleven interconnected domes that range from 4 to 8 metres in diameter. It contains 1050 sqm of floor space and has 20 individual rooms within the bubbles. It also has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a four-car garage, which enables the luxury of living in the Queensland area. The property is well-equipped with modern appliances and has a sports bar, a fireplace room, media room, a separate office and a golf tee. It has a kitchen, a dining room and two libraries.

Bubble house sale: "It's time for others to enjoy!"

In an interaction with Insider, architect Graham Birchall said that he has been living in this house for the last 37 years and now he wishes to sell this house. When asked about the reason for selling the house, he added that he wishes to enjoy the rest of his journey with his grandchildren. "I have enjoyed this house for 37 years and now it's time for someone else to enjoy." The astonishing creation is being sold for $1.5 million Australian dollars (Rs 8, 33, 87, 287 crores), said the director of the Bubble House for sale.

