At 14, China's Ren Keyu Named The World's Tallest Male Teenager Standing 7' 3" Tall

A Chinese teen named Ren Keyu has been named as the world's tallest teenager by the Guinness Book of World Records. The individual stands at a staggering 7 feet 3 inches tall at just 14 years of age. The Sun reported that Ren Keyu is a junior high school student and is pursuing education from the city of Leshan in the southwest province of China. He currently holds the record for the tallest male teenager after the Guinness World Records officials met with him and confirmed.

14-year-old Chinese teen named the tallest teenager

The process of measurements was carried out back in October when the officials visited Ren at his residence. They were surprised to find out that Ren Keyu towered at a staggering 221.03 centimetres. The information regarding Ren’s height has been updated on the official Guinness site. He is now the world's tallest teenager (male) below the age of 18 to hold the record. The above-mentioned portal also reported that Ren has a set of personalised furniture made for him in order to help him study. Ren spoke to the news portal and told them that he initially felt a bit odd given his height in comparison to his classmates.

He revealed that his classmates believed him to be a senior due to his massive height. He said that initially those things bothered him a lot but he eventually got used to the fact. However, amid this, he decided to apply for the Guinness book of world records and thus make something positive out of his height. Ren Keyu took the step and sent out his application to Guinness World Records. He mentioned that he was keen on knowing if he could earn himself a record. Thus the procedures were followed and Ren beat Kevin Bradford as the world's tallest teenager. Kevin Bradford a resident of the United States of America, who previously held the same title. Ren Keyu has now beaten him to secure the title. It was revealed that Ken Bradford was 5 centimetres shorter to Ren in his teenage years.

