Atlanta Woman Wakes Up To Find A Wild African Cat On Her Bed; Know What Did She Do Next

A woman from Atlanta woke up shocked when she found a strange cat on her bed. The cat turned to be serval, an exotic cat native to Africa. Kristine Frank, a resident of Brookhaven revealed that the cat must have come in the house shortly after her husband took their dog outside, leaving the door open.

Woman wakes up next to cat

Speaking to CNN, Kristine mentioned that the cat was just 6 inches away from her face. Kristine slowly moved out of the room and her husband opened a bathroom door. After her husband opened the door, the cat moved out of the room. After the feline left, Kristine Frank wondered whether it was a leopard, bobcat, baby or a mom.

Frank informed animal control about the incident which referred her to the Department of Natural Resources which is now investigating the matter. She told CNN that the cat was about 2-and-a-half feet tall. Frank admitted that she was terrified by the incident as she was not aware of what the feline was capable of doing. The wild cat is still on the loose and the Animal Legal Defense Fund has urged people to stay away from the cat. According to Animal League Defense, owning a cat is illegal in Georgia.

In a similar incident, a woman in London returned home and found a sneaky, uninvited guest a ‘fox’ cleverly hiding in a washing machine. The 32-year-old woman Natasha Prayag took to her Twitter handle to share the picture of the sly creature housing the washing machine unperturbed by the human presence. Additionally, it was also seen peeping seeming reluctant to move out of its new cozy home. The content manager by profession, Natasha, and her boyfriend Adam Coates made it home in Streatham to find the appliance’s door wide open. Upon inspection, they spotted the cheeky animal cooped up inside not willing to leave.

Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX pic.twitter.com/dyVBTiTEXn — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 25, 2021

IMAGE: PoldyChromos/Pixabay

