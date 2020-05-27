Atta Maker Ad Questioned By Netizens For Classist Content; Ad Taken Down By Company

A famous healthcare products and home appliances company was recently attacked by netizens over a questionable ad related to house helps. The ad spoke about not letting the housemaid knead the dough for rotis and bread and stated that their hands might carry infections. The ad aimed at marketing the atta and bread maker which would easily knead the dough for people. The company had to apologize for the content and bring it down with immediate effect.

Twitterati angry over classist content

Twitterati recently picked out an ad which was made by Kent healthcare products for the classist nature of the content. The piece of advertisement, which featured Hema Malini, had the tagline, “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected”, indicating that the maid is more likely to carry infections. Most people also felt that the content tried to indicate that such homely chores can only be done by women of the family. It was tagged as classist and casteist by most people who viewed it.

Within a few hours of circulation, people started calling out Kent company and asked why they were promoting such content. They added that the infection, specifically the ongoing COVID 19, attacks every individual in a similar manner and hence promoting such content is simply adding to the fake news. Most of the Twitter users also asked the company to apologize and take down the advertisement. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

wrong.offensive.chauvinistic.

disrespect the entire community of domestic help.this advertisement jeopardise social cohesion and is detrimental to progress of the nation.#kent pic.twitter.com/qPIkP9jGW2 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) May 26, 2020

#Kent - the infection is not in the maid's hands as much as it's on your mind. Shame on you for such callous copy.#coronavirusinindia#LockdownTaughtMe pic.twitter.com/BKWuEdZw9c — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) May 26, 2020



Read Viral: Mumbai Police Take Cues From 'The Batman' On How To Not Wear A Face Mask

Also read Viral: Brothers Get Themselves Bit By Venomous Black Widow Spider To Acquire 'Superpowers'

Kent company took to Twitter to send out an apology after the rage went out of control. The company asked people to accept their sincere apologies for the content of the advertisement. They said that the intention of the ad was never to send out such a wrong message but it was a piece that was wrongly communicated. They withdrew the ad and clarified that they support and respect every section of society. The note was put forth by the chairman of the company, Mahesh Gupta. Have a look at the tweet by the company here.

Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society.



Mahesh Gupta, Chairman — Kent RO (@KentROSystems) May 27, 2020

Read Mahesh Babu’s Fan-art As Lord Rama Goes Viral, SS Rajamouli To Cast Him In Ramayan?

Also read Fan Seeks Sonu Sood's Help To Reach A 'theka', The Actor's Amusing Reply Goes Viral; Read

Image Courtesy: Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.