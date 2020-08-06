Audi Issues Apology After Receiving Flak Over Ad Featuring Young Girl Eating Banana

The German car manufacturer Audi recently came under fire after posting an advertisement featuring a young girl eating a banana in front of one of its cars. After facing strong backlash for the ad, the company issued an apology. The famous company also added that it would be withdrawing the advertisement after a huge number of Twitter users called out the brand over the ad which was accused of being offensive towards women.

Many users called out the company, terming the advert “insensitive” and “offensive.” The now-deleted commercial features a young girl leaning on the grill of a red car, donning a red dress paired with a blue denim jacket and a pair of shades, eating a banana. However, the company claimed that it was not its intention to show the child in an insensitive or provocative manner.

The car manufacturer went on to add that they wanted to emphasize that even a child could relax with the new car. The company also said that they will ensure that something like doesn't happen in the future. They went on to add that they will immediately examine internally that how this campaign had been created.

We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency break system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XAeIjszUWQ — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

We hoped we could convey these messages, showing that even for the weakest traffic participants it is possible to relaxingly lean on the RS technology. That was a mistake! Audi never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings. (2/3) — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

We sincerely apologize for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future. We will also immediately examine internally, how this campaign has been created and if control mechanisms failed in this case. (3/3) — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

Audi had posted the controversial ad on Twitter with a caption, "Let's your heart beat faster - in every aspect". Many users took to the comments section and called the company for the advert, with several pointing out that the ad seemed to sexualise the child. Check out the reactions here:

Whomever thought of the banana should be fired. Bunch of paedos at Audi?

Her hands in pockets would have sufficed https://t.co/pw9A0nL40Y — Rob (@Rob79993499) August 4, 2020

I thought this was an ad to highlight the danger that cars pose to kids. Just shameless 😠 https://t.co/j4cckWKiWW — Giulio Mattioli (@giulio_mattioli) August 2, 2020

"Heart beat faster" by showcasing the ability to run down a toddler in the midst of a pedestrian-death crisis? Not a great look, @Audi. https://t.co/PV9krLbhxf — Pete Bigelow (@PeterCBigelow) August 3, 2020

Connecting the love of a child with the love of speed is one of the grossest and out of touch marketing pieces I've seen. 444 HP is premeditated road violence. https://t.co/pJgkTgIgfH — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) August 3, 2020

Fans of Audi come to company's aid after it faces severe backlash

While some found the ad offensive, fans of the German car manufacturer claimed that the backlash against the ad was not the company’s mistake but instead due to the sick mentality of the people.

Audi dropped this ad because some people said the girl eating a banana is "provocative".



If you think a girl eating a banana is provocative, you need to be thrown in prison immediately. pic.twitter.com/5jp4gIgXWM — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) August 5, 2020

Audi did nothing wrong. The world is just sick. You pedophiles ruined the ad by sexualizing a small girl eating banana ! Smh https://t.co/J1wueA9xY5 — Billy 👌🏽 (@sirkenayo_hrm) August 4, 2020

Since when is an innocent picture of a little girl eating a banana racist? #Audi forced to apologise for posting the pic. Anyone who nis offended should immediately book a session with his/her shrink and buy some prozac. pic.twitter.com/KANa0ftExa — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) August 4, 2020

Never apologize. That's the worst thing you can do. It's a totally innocent commercial. Never bow to the mob. Don't even react to it. They will NEVER be satisfied. You justify their insane outrage with apologizing. Don't do it. #Audi — Grumpy ol' Dog (@BukowskisNephew) August 3, 2020

This is not the first time that the famous car brand was called out for its advertising. German carmaker Volkswagen, which owns Audi, pulled down a car advertisement earlier this year and issued an apology after it appeared to feature a white power gesture. In 2017, the brand was slammed for an ad that compared used cars to women.

