Audi Issues Apology After Receiving Flak Over Ad Featuring Young Girl Eating Banana

Audi issued an apology after receiving flak for posting an advertisement featuring a young girl eating a banana in front of one of its cars.

The German car manufacturer Audi recently came under fire after posting an advertisement featuring a young girl eating a banana in front of one of its cars. After facing strong backlash for the ad, the company issued an apology. The famous company also added that it would be withdrawing the advertisement after a huge number of Twitter users called out the brand over the ad which was accused of being offensive towards women.

Many users called out the company, terming the advert “insensitive” and “offensive.” The now-deleted commercial features a young girl leaning on the grill of a red car, donning a red dress paired with a blue denim jacket and a pair of shades, eating a banana. However, the company claimed that it was not its intention to show the child in an insensitive or provocative manner.

The car manufacturer went on to add that they wanted to emphasize that even a child could relax with the new car. The company also said that they will ensure that something like doesn't happen in the future. They went on to add that they will immediately examine internally that how this campaign had been created.

Audi had posted the controversial ad on Twitter with a caption, "Let's your heart beat faster - in every aspect". Many users took to the comments section and called the company for the advert, with several pointing out that the ad seemed to sexualise the child. Check out the reactions here:

Fans of Audi come to company's aid after it faces severe backlash

While some found the ad offensive, fans of the German car manufacturer claimed that the backlash against the ad was not the company’s mistake but instead due to the sick mentality of the people.

 

This is not the first time that the famous car brand was called out for its advertising. German carmaker Volkswagen, which owns Audi, pulled down a car advertisement earlier this year and issued an apology after it appeared to feature a white power gesture. In 2017, the brand was slammed for an ad that compared used cars to women. 

(Image credit: Audi's Twitter)

 

 

