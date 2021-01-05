Australia: Ad Showing Man Eating 'bat Sandwich' Faces Backlash Amid COVID, Probe Ordered

An Australian outdoor equipment company’s commercial has come under fire for its bizarre COVID-19 pandemic reference as a man in the ad is seen devouring a Bat sandwich, and advertisers mock fun at the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen. Furthermore, the commercial alleges that people weren’t missing out on their overseas holidays “fun” due to the coronavirus spread. Released by Boating Fishing Camping store (BCF) store on YouTube and Facebook, the advertisement attracted widespread backlash which prompted Australia’s leading watchdog Advertising Standards Bureau to probe into the controversial ad footage.

“You couldn’t be anywhere better this summer. Gear up and celebrate here,’ Australia’s Boating, Camping and Fishing wrote in the caption of its new advertisement on Facebook. The commercial which aired last month received tons of complaints about inappropriate Ad Standards. “Somebody ate a bat” read the words accompanying footage, claiming that shortly afterwards the coronavirus started to spread. The BCF ad was viewed nearly 250,000 times on YouTube and amassed tons of reactions on Facebook, as many users found the content to be disturbing. Several others stated that the company attempted to make a joke out of the pandemic that claimed millions of lives worldwide. Advertising Standards Bureau told BBC that basis the number of complaints made, the agency has now commenced an investigation to review the content and material of the commercial.

Company called ad 'good-natured fun'

The firm, in a statement to the Australian news outlets, said that the ad was produced in a sense of “good humour” with catchy tune and in the spirit of “good-natured fun.” The marketing campaign aims to push the viewers to explore amazing places “in the backyard” instead of remaining confined at homes, the spokesman added. However, many Australians took the ad in a positive way as they poured a slew of comments on the company’s Facebook post. “Just won a new customer. Shared widely. Do not take this advertisement down,” one wrote. Another said, “Awesome work! Love your ad, those out there complaining don’t remember the true blue Aussie sense of humour, the larrikins, it’s a joke, take it as one – we all did before the PC brigade were born.”

