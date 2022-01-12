Australia: Bride-to-be Hugs Strangers In Nightclub 'to Catch COVID' Before Wedding

Social media never fails to surprise its viewers with thousands of bizarre videos and notions posted on a daily basis. This video of an Australian woman hugging strangers at a nightclub "to catch COVID" way ahead of her wedding so that it doesn't ruin her big day, in another addition to the list. The 15-second video uploaded by Tik Toker @maddysmart31 took netizens by utter shock after she was seen purposely hugging and sharing drinks with strangers in an attempt to get infected with the morbid virus.

As per the Independent, the video, titled "Catch COVID, not feelings" was reportedly shot in a club in Melbourne. The woman apparently aimed to "catch" the virus about six weeks ahead of her wedding so that she recovered from it by the time of her big day. The cringing video has garnered more than 121,000 views on TikTok along with much criticism, which made @maddysmart31 switch her account to private.

'Catch COVID, not feelings'

The short clip captioned "POV: wedding is in six weeks and you still haven't had COVID", stirred a much-expected online debate. While some hailed the bride-to-be for her "unique" immunisation technique, others lambasted her for flouting COVID-related restrictions amid skyrocketing infections in Australia. "Sucks to be a healthcare worker watching this," a Tik Tok user wrote. The video was reportedly shot a day before the government of Victoria announced that all indoor clubs will be shut down for all from 12 January due to spiking Omicron cases.

After watching the viral video, an Adelaide-based doctor was "baffled." Dr Chirs Moy, who is also the VP of the Australian Medical Association pointed out that medical staff in the country are "overwhelmed and exhausted" trying to manage the huge number of COVID-related admissions, yet some sections of people deliberately want to get infected, as per Daily Mail​​​​​​.

COVID cases in Australia

The video comes as Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases. Driven by the vaccine-evasive, more contagious Omicron variant, more than half of the total cases from the inception of the pandemic in 2020, were recorded in the last week. New South Wales and Victoria together contributed to 55,000 new cases. Meanwhile, Australian PM Scott Morrison has decided to rule out complete lockdowns in the future, saying that the island country will "push through" the Omicron peak.