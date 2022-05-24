Australia Elections: People Turn Up To Vote In Their Underpants, Internet Wonders Why

The internet is swamped with bizarre posts and videos. Recently, the elections concluded in Australia, with many voters deciding to vote for a new party and Prime Minister to power. While people are normally expected to wear their regular clothes, there were some who showed up to vote in just their underwear.

A post that has now gone viral shows many Australians actually showing up to vote in just their underwear. The post was shared by the PR company that goes by the name of 'Budgy Smuggler' who shared the post on their Instagram with the caption, “Fellow Australians, The election is coming in hot and while we don't mind who you vote for, we do want you to exercise your constitutional right to vote without pants on. To encourage this we'll give a free pair to anyone who: Votes in their Smugglers or Smugglettes, Captures a photo similar to this one, and Posts to socials with #SmugglersDecide by 3 pm this Saturday 21st of May. We'll send through credit for $65 to all those who participate on Monday morning.”

The PR company later on posted, “It’s gonna be an expensive election day at Budgy Smuggler. We expected maybe a few people would take up the offer to vote in smugglers for a free pair… we’re up to 100 and it’s only 11am.” As far a the elections are concerned, Australians voted Saturday to oust Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, as it was the end of a decade of his conventional rule. After three years marked by punishing natural disasters and a pandemic, Australians backed a string of climate-focused candidates who could yet hold the balance of power.

Moreover, Anthony Albanese, the new Prime Minister was only 22 when he was elected president of Young Labor, the party’s youth wing. He worked as a research officer under the economic reformist government of Bob Hawke. Also was the Labour’s longest-serving prime minister.

'Heroes', Netizens react

The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. It has garnered 4K likes accompanied by several comments. A user wrote, "This campaign is gold."

Another user wrote, "You missed your opportunity for a free pair of budgies!!" A third user chimed in, "So devo I couldn’t do this I wanted another pair of smugglers."

Image: Instagram/@budgysmuggler