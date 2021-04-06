Australia: Man Creates Paper Horse Using Brown Bags, Netizens Say 'brilliant'

While spending time at a hotel in Brisbane, during a fourteen day mandatory quarantine, Australian man named David Marriott, who works as an Art Director in Sydney, created a horse out of brown paper bags. According to the reports by Ladbible, Marriott had come from London where he attended his father's funeral. His dad died in February after he contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). Taking to his official Instagram handle, Marriott shared images and videos with his quarantine buddy- a paper horse.

Marriott had been into quarantine earlier at his sister’s house and was well prepared this time. Initially, he had brought a speaker with himself and balls so that he could learn to juggle. However, with time, he got distracted. Marriott started collecting the brown paper bags in which he used to get his food. He ordered some tape and a pair of scissors from the supermarket. After three days, he made a round paper bowl. Few more days into quarantine, he created a massive horse-like structure using the same bags. Let’s have a look at the images and video.

"Hahahaha look out - not the cling film kid!!! Those razor sharp metal teeth are god damn painful", wrote a person in the comment section. The video has managed to gather over 600 views and has various comments from netizens. One Instagram user wrote, "My donkey walk, my donkey talk, my donkey eat with a knife and fork, Tingalayo!". In the picture, where he can be seen posing with his horse, one person wrote, "That’s really quite amazing. Playing with your creativity instead of watching YouTube like I probably would". Let's have a look at what the netizens have to say.

(Image Credits: Instagram/dmobdave)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.