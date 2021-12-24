Australia: Man Gives Neighbour's Bin A City Tour After Being Asked To Take His Bins Out

An Australian man has gone viral on social media for giving a neighbour's bin a tour of the city. It all started after Nick Doherty texted his neighbour Carl Stanojevic and made a request, “Would you be able to take my bins out”. In response, Stanojevic jokingly texted him about taking the bin out to any particular place like “Movitos, Bavarian, rabbit hole.” Stanojevic then went to various locations with the bin and shared pictures on his social media account.

In the pictures shared on Facebook, Stanojevic revealed the text messages between him and his neighbour, posting pictures of the bin being used to feed the ducks, surf club and beach. Furthermore, he shared another picture of the bin with other bins and captioned the picture, “Hanging out with the Fam...Talking Rubbish. (sic)” The bin was also a visitor to a restaurant, a hardware store, McDonald’s, Hungry Junks and Subway and several other places. Take a look at the post:

Netizens say 'Pure brilliance'

Since being shared, the post has gathered 475 shares and over 200 comments. The pictures have caught the attention of social media users who expressed their views in the comments section. Even Nick Doherty could not stop himself from reacting to the post. Doherty in the comments section wrote, “Jesus that bins been more places than I have thanks mate with a heart emoji.” Carl Stanojevic responded, “it's bin a wheelie awesome morning I tell ya.”

Doherty jokingly told him to bring his bins back before 10 pm. One user wrote, “Awesome, it's Bin so many places. Thanks for sharing. Wheelie great seeing the sights of Mackay.” Another user wrote, “My bin is feeling a bit neglected ! I’ll ask my neighbour to take my bin out.” Check out some user reactions:

(Image: @CarlStanojevic/Facebook)