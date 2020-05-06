Australia's 'Bizarre' Apartment Has Bathroom In Kitchen, Netizens Say 'everyone Will See'

A Twitter user’s recent discovery of an apartment in Australia with a kitchen in the bathroom has made thousands of people across the world feel angry. The image showing kitchen and bathroom in a living space available for rent in Surry Hills, Sydney is being called ‘illegal’ by netizens. The listing from Exclusive Real Estate describes the bathroom as “Italian designer tiled” and “modern” kitchen, but both are separated with just a glass wall in the studio apartment for Rs 18,000 per week. From asking Twitter for a ‘dislike button’ to calling it ‘bizarre’, thousands of netizens have united to ‘hate’ the apartment.

Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills. pic.twitter.com/xDTvxwA9JE — Joan Westenberg (@Joanwestenberg) May 4, 2020

‘What is this?’

While several internet users were appalled by the design of the apartment in Surrey Hills, others were even seen confused. One of the Twitter users even asked: “what is this?” and someone else questioned what would happen if the person has invited people to the house. Few have questioned if such arrangement is actually functional. Other bizarre presumptions about smell and eating while using the bathroom were also made by netizens.

how is that even legal? I could have sworn we have building codes that protect against this??? — Barb Kerr She Her (@ms45) May 4, 2020

We do. Two doors between toilet and kitchen. But.... Who cares about building regulations. That's how you end up with Opal apartment complex. — Jo-Anne Weiss (@weissjoanne1050) May 4, 2020

Somewhere, an interior designer: Why bother with the toilet? Just put a garbage disposal unit in the shower and add more counter space in the kitchen. — 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓇𝓁𝒾𝑒 (@iloverealppl) May 4, 2020

Everyone will see — 💕j is not grateful for Shreya 😌 (@sortofkinda) May 5, 2020

“Before you come over I’d advise that you use the toilet”

“Why, what’s wrong with yours?”

“You’ll see” — C H (@ctln_hzll) May 4, 2020

What happens if you have someone over?? — Kate Walton (@waltonkate) May 4, 2020

