Australia's 'Bizarre' Apartment Has Bathroom In Kitchen, Netizens Say 'everyone Will See'

A Twitter user’s recent discovery of an apartment in Australia with a kitchen in the bathroom has made thousands of people across the world feel angry.

A Twitter user’s recent discovery of an apartment in Australia with a kitchen in the bathroom has made thousands of people across the world feel angry. The image showing kitchen and bathroom in a living space available for rent in Surry Hills, Sydney is being called ‘illegal’ by netizens. The listing from Exclusive Real Estate describes the bathroom as “Italian designer tiled” and “modern” kitchen, but both are separated with just a glass wall in the studio apartment for Rs 18,000 per week. From asking Twitter for a ‘dislike button’ to calling it ‘bizarre’, thousands of netizens have united to ‘hate’ the apartment.

‘What is this?’

While several internet users were appalled by the design of the apartment in Surrey Hills, others were even seen confused. One of the Twitter users even asked: “what is this?” and someone else questioned what would happen if the person has invited people to the house. Few have questioned if such arrangement is actually functional. Other bizarre presumptions about smell and eating while using the bathroom were also made by netizens. 

