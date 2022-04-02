Australia: Victoria Police's April Fool's Day Prank About New Camel Division Goes Viral

April Fool's Day never gets old. There are pranks aplenty but it gets funnier and more interesting when pranks are pulled by police officials. The post about a prank went viral on social media after the State Police of Victoria, Australia, made an announcement that initially left netizens flabbergasted but eventually, social media users wished it was real. On April 1, recognised as April Fool's Day, the Victoria Police shared a Facebook post announcing their new Mounted Camel Division, along with a picture of one of their officers seated on a camel's back.

The post, after being shared garnered a plethora of hilarious reactions on Facebook. However, it didn't stop there. The Victoria Police went on detailing the benefits of their Mounted Camel Division. "The new one and two hump camels will be a welcome addition to the current herd, helping the organisation address both climate change and fuel price hikes," read the statement of Victoria Police.

Here are the features of Victoria Police's Mounted Camel Division

The Victoria Police went on to list some of the benefits that the new recruits will bring to the table, such as:

"The new one and two hump camels will be a welcome addition to the current herd, helping the organization cut down on water cannon expenditure," read the statement. The new recruits boast 'three sets of eyelids, two rows of eyelashes, and the ability to completely shut their nostrils– a capability Victoria Police have never had before (usefulness TBC)', the second feature of the new recruits. Plus, they're a 'fuel-efficient all-terrain vehicle that can be deployed on the long-range beach and desert patrols,' read the second feature on the post. They are 'comparable in speed and agility to racehorses but require less food and water,' the fourth feature read.

According to the statement, East-West Specialist Operations Inspector Bactrian Camelus said that the addition of camels would assist police in overcoming some of the humps in everyday policing. “The new unit will be staffed entirely by wild rescue camels,” he said. The post that seemed too good to be true, revealed the prank in the comments section, where Victoria Police mentioned that the enthusiasm for camels has run dry and no Victoria Police camels will be coming "to the streets near you". Amidst it all, the Police, however, announced their latest recruiting drive for humans. And to elucidate the fact that the human recruiting process was real, the department wrote, "And that is no joking matter".

Image: Unsplash