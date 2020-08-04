Australia: Woman smashes head of officer who asks her to wear mask

In a shocking incident, a woman in Australia reportedly hit the head of police officer who asked her to wear mask amid coronavirus pandemic. The gruesome incident took place in south-east Melbourne, Victoria, which recently saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to reports, a 26-year-old officer was on patrol when he spotted the 38-year-old unmasked woman near a shopping mall in Frankston. After a few minutes of bickering, the woman got hold of the officer’s head and smashed it multiple times on the ground. During the confrontation, the police man’s hair also ripped off his head and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Not only him, but the reckless woman also assaulted his co-officer who tried to stop her. Following the incident, the woman has been taken into police custody and has been charged with nine offences and fined with $200 for violating coronavirus restrictions.

To face court next year

Although released on bail, she has to face the court in March next year. The injured officer has reportedly been recovering at his home. Speaking to international media reporters, the police chief said that the woman served as an example of people who think they are above the law and do not wear masks. When asked, they react like it was “something over the top”, he concluded.

In the latest development, Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria stated that the military will be deployed to enforce isolation orders and anyone caught violating those rules will have to pay hefty fines. As per several international media reports, the hefty fines could be as high as A$20,000 ($14,250.00). Australia once touted as a global leader in combating the spread of the deadly virus, is now desperately trying to contain COVID-19 in Victoria, in order to prevent a second wave of the disease.

