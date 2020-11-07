Australian Artist Paints Iconic Water Diviner'mural On Old Grain Silos; Residents Stunned

An artist has stunned the rural population in Australia's town of Barraba in central New South Wales with his iconic mural painting of water diviner on grain silos as high as 40-meter. Street artist Fintan Magee painted the iconic artwork adding one more mural to an eye-catching large-scale art trail that has now shrouded the areas where grain silos have decorated the landscape. Across the rural Australia that boasts farm fields, the Silo Art Trail has inspired the communities as painters have transformed the great silos into a tourist attraction with an innovative form of artistic expression.

On the road to Gunnedah Drought and Flood Agency’s David and Jess came across Barraba’s silo art. The mural depicts a local water diviner searching for groundwater, using a y-shaped twig. Artist: Fintan Magee https://t.co/5s97WSMPPi pic.twitter.com/6xe2hqbofS — Drought and Flood Agency (@droughtfloodaus) July 4, 2020

In Australia, the first mural in the town of Brim was painted in 2015 and to date, the graffiti covers a 270km long trail on at least seven silos across the Mallee. According to Australia's tourism site that lists Australian Silo Art Trail the vibrant and colourful silos were decommissioned and instead a parking availability was made to accommodate the tourists to relish the artwork. "GrainCorp Silos at Rosebery were completed in late 2017 and are the 13th silos to be included in the Australian Silo Art Trail," the tourism site of Australia informed. It added that several representations in form of art and painting emerged on silos by the artists, identified as Tungamah by Sobranie, Rupanyup by Julia Volchkova, Brunswick by Loretta Lizzio, and Albany co-painted by Sheryo being the other four.

Representation of the 'spirit'

Melbourne based artist Kaff-eine drew her inspirational artwork while he was assisting “Rone” on the Lascelles silo mural project amid his stay in Mallee. "Kaff-eine also used this time to travel between the neighbouring communities. She discovered the natural wonders of the environment around her and acquainted herself with the local families, farmers, and business owners of the area also," the Australian tourism portal revealed. She is the only woman among the artists to paint the silos.

Kaff-eine calls the murals a representation of the spirit and tenacity of Australian town as artwork ranged from farming women's work-shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots, working in farmland battling the hardships of drought. The painting depicted women's suffering and toil on farmlands. Further, several other silos represented typical Australia's Mallee farmer with his Akubra hat, boots, and oilskin vest. the silos art has dominated the Australian town of Coonalpyn for almost 50 years and was visited by the acclaimed artist Guido van Helten who painted 30-meter-high five-tower silos. The town is located between Melbourne and Adelaide.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@droughtfloodaus)

